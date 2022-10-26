(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) 112 new cases of local infections in Guangdong

China News Agency, Guangzhou, October 26 (Reporter Cai Minjie) The Guangdong Provincial Health and Health Commission notified the province of the new crown pneumonia epidemic situation on the 26th. From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 25, 45 new local confirmed cases were added in the province, involving Guangzhou , Shenzhen, Foshan, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Yangjiang; 67 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, involving Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Meizhou, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Jieyang.

According to the above notification, Guangdong currently has 572 cases in hospitals (157 imported from abroad), and 881 asymptomatic infections are still under medical observation (236 imported from abroad).

Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission reported that from 0:00 to 24:00 on the 25th, there were 27 new local confirmed cases and 46 new local asymptomatic infections. The above-mentioned 73 new local infected persons in Guangzhou have been transferred to the Eighth Hospital Affiliated to Guangzhou Medical University in a closed-loop for isolation and treatment.

From the 25th to the 26th, many places in Guangzhou dynamically adjusted the risk areas and control areas under its jurisdiction. At the same time, Guangzhou Yuexiu, Huangpu, Panyu, Nansha, Conghua and other districts strengthened social epidemic prevention and control measures. Among them, Yuexiu suspended dine-in service.

The Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission said that from 0:00 to 24:00 on the 25th, there were 5 new positive cases in Shenzhen. The infected people involved Nanshan District, Longgang District, Futian District and Baoan District.

Among them, 2 cases were found in the centralized isolation observation personnel, 2 cases were found in the home isolation medical observation personnel, and 1 case was found in the non-closed-loop management key personnel screening.

Fengshun, Meizhou added 7 new cases of asymptomatic infection. The Office of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Meizhou City announced on the 26th that on the 25th, Fengshun added 7 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new corona virus pneumonia, all of which were found by screening in high-risk areas. All cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment. (Finish)

