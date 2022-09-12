Original title: Guangdong added 17 new local confirmed cases, Shenzhen has added new cases

China News Agency, Guangzhou, September 12 (Reporter Cai Minjie) The Guangdong Provincial Health and Health Commission informed the province of the new crown pneumonia epidemic situation on the 12th, saying that from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 11, there were 14 new local confirmed cases in the province. From Shenzhen; 3 local asymptomatic infections were transferred to confirmed cases, involving Shantou, Huizhou, and Jiangmen; 11 new local asymptomatic infections were from Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission announced on the 12th that from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 11, 25 new positive cases were added in Shenzhen, 14 were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, and 11 were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections of the new coronavirus. Among them, 10 cases were found in centralized isolation personnel, 1 case was found in home isolation medical observation, 13 cases were found in high-risk area screening, and 1 case was found in non-closed-loop management key personnel screening. The trajectory of new cases involves Futian, Baoan, Nanshan, and Luohu.

The above-mentioned positive cases of non-closed-loop management live in Huahua Community, Huangbei Street, Luohu District. The epidemic prevention and control headquarters of Huangbei Street, Luohu District, Shenzhen announced on the 11th that citizens who have been to Huahua Community should report immediately.

Since the 11th, Unit 1 of Building 2 in Huahua Community has been adjusted from a low-risk area to a high-risk area.

Shenzhen Futian District, Luohu District, Yantian District, Nanshan District, Bao’an District, Longgang District, and Longhua District have successively released news that the above-mentioned areas have reduced the level of risk areas.

Prior to this, Shenzhen held a city-wide video conference on epidemic prevention and control. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen the management of exposed mobile industry personnel, improve the "white list" of personnel in takeaway, express delivery, delivery, taxi, online car-hailing and other industries, and urge the implementation of nucleic acid testing requirements. At the same time, it is necessary to do a good job of epidemic prevention and control during the holidays, strengthen the safe and orderly flow of personnel, and strictly prevent cross-infection and epidemic spillover.

