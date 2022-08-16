Home News Guangdong added 6 new local confirmed cases yesterday, 8 new local asymptomatic infections
Guangdong added 6 new local confirmed cases yesterday, 8 new local asymptomatic infections

From 0-24:00 on August 15, 6 new local confirmed cases (1 in Guangzhou, 1 in Foshan, 3 in Zhanjiang, and 1 in Maoming); 8 new local asymptomatic infections (2 in Shenzhen, 1 case in Foshan, 1 case in Dongguan, 4 cases in Zhanjiang); another 3 cases of local asymptomatic infections were transferred to confirmed cases (3 cases in Zhanjiang). The province added 1 imported confirmed case (1 in Shenzhen); 14 newly imported asymptomatic infections (5 in Guangzhou, 6 in Shenzhen, 1 in Huizhou, 1 in Dongguan, and 1 in Jiangmen); 2 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were transferred to confirmed cases (1 case in Guangzhou and 1 case in Huizhou).

There are 24 newly discharged cases in the province (22 imported from abroad), and 399 cases are currently in the hospital (182 imported from abroad); 10 new cases of asymptomatic infection released from medical observation (8 imported from abroad) are still under medical observation asymptomatic 142 cases were infected (83 cases imported from abroad).

As of 24:00 on August 15, the province has reported a total of 17,810 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia (11,521 imported from abroad), including 8,614 confirmed cases (4,694 imported from abroad) and 9,196 asymptomatic infections (6,827 imported from abroad). .

