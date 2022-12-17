Summary:At the end of the year, Guangdong, as the largest province in my country’s economy, with the spirit of “breaking through”, the energy of “creating”, and the style of “doing”, it has dared to grow steadily, and a series of “powerful and heavy” combinations have been launched one after another. .

At the end of the year, Guangdong, as the largest province in my country’s economy, with the spirit of “breaking through”, the energy of “creating”, and the style of “doing”, it has dared to grow steadily, and a series of “powerful and heavy” combinations have been launched one after another. :

The day before yesterday (December 15), Guangdong announced that from December 21 to 22, the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will hold the first Global Investment Promotion Conference of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area at a high standard in Nansha, Guangzhou. At that time, the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea More than 300 overseas companies from more than 20 countries and regions will participate;

Yesterday, the press conference of the first Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Trade in Services Conference was held in Guangzhou. One week later, from December 22 to 24, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will jointly hold the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Service Trade Conference in Zhuhai.

Near the end of the year, when it is the season of “closing the official”, Guangdong is making frequent moves to grab the layout at this time, and there are quite a lot of “reverse operations” like this recently:

The peak of migrant workers returning home has just begun, and Guangdong has sent a labor service cooperation working group to take the initiative to come to the door to carry out the new year’s labor service docking with the labor exporting places;

Earlier, in November, when the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Guangzhou was the most severe, the overseas “charter flight order grabbing group” organized by Guangdong’s commercial department set off intensively and “retrograde”, and all returned with a full load. And just today (17th), a business group composed of more than 140 companies will go to the UAE to participate in the trade fair…

Dare to stabilize the economy, and dry words to implement. The recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee pointed out: “We must persist in hard work, stimulate the entrepreneurial vitality of the whole society, let cadres dare to do things, local people dare to break through, enterprises dare to do things, and the masses dare to pioneer.” The economic work for the next step puts forward clear requirements: highlight the work of stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, effectively prevent and resolve major risks, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, and build socialism in an all-round way. A modern country has made a good start.

At present, in Guangdong, which is famous for its “dare to dare to try”, the whole province is showing a hot scene of daring to take the lead and seizing the day and night. How “dare” is Guangdong?

Cadres dare to act: Thoroughly understand the spirit and let go

In mid-November, it is the critical time for the prevention and control of the epidemic in Guangzhou. The Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce organized an exhibition delegation to Singapore. Facing the turbulent epidemic situation, some companies are worried, will it still be possible under such circumstances? Zhang Jinsong, director of the Department of Commerce, replied: “Rain or shine”. On November 14, the “order grabbing group” composed of 69 companies set off as scheduled and brought back a lot of harvest. Afterwards, a reporter from the main station asked Zhang Jinsong, did he hesitate at the time when he made this board? Zhang Jinsong said, no, because the central government has repeatedly demanded “double planning, double victory”, “epidemic must be prevented, economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”; provincial leaders have also repeatedly instructed to take multiple measures to stabilize foreign trade; enterprises have an urgent need , With these three, why hesitate?

Of course, the business department did far more than that without hesitation. In order to improve the quality and level of international circulation, they are currently formulating a clear “timetable, road map, and responsibility statement” around the five fronts of “foreign trade, foreign investment, outsourcing, foreign economics, and foreign intelligence”. Zhang Jinsong said that in terms of foreign trade, next year they will hold more than 100 “Guangdong Trade Global” exhibitions in the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia and other international markets, driving 10,000 companies to go overseas to grab orders. The overall goal is to stabilize the global market share and create a hub area where high-end resources and elements gather.

Of course, the business hall is not the only one that dares to do things.

“The province’s human resources and social security system has been in full swing. Just yesterday, Foshan Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of our province held a matchmaking meeting with colleagues from the human and social security department of Qiandongnan Prefecture, Guizhou Province to discuss the labor shortage problem of some Guangdong enterprises. , and make plans in advance for returning to work next year.” Yang Hongshan, deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security and a first-level inspector, told reporters that the Zhongshan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau will take 20 key labor companies to Guangxi next Monday to start a cross-border Provincial labor recruitment.

Starting from the 16th, the main responsible comrades of the human resources and social security departments of 21 municipalities above the prefecture level and 122 counties (cities, districts) in the province have acted quickly to vigorously carry out the “three gifts” of policies, funds, and services to enterprises. Warm winter special action.

Right now is the peak time for migrant workers to return to their hometowns. At this time, “reverse recruitment” and planning for the coming year seem a little early to the outside world. However, in Yang Hongshan’s view, it is not surprising that Guangdong made such an “alternative” decision in advance, but it is supported by solid enterprise employment data. We just send the service up. We are also working hard to find the direction of serving the enterprise, which is closer to what the enterprise wants.”

Stabilizing employment is the top priority of human resources and social work. The stability of employment is not only related to the stability of growth, but also to the stability of society. Looking at Guangdong’s annual employment data, we can see how solid the efforts of Guangdong’s human resources and social security department in stabilizing employment are: in the first 11 months of this year, a total of 1,226,200 new urban jobs were created in Guangdong, completing the annual task ahead of schedule. At the same time, it also ensured the employment stability of 42 million migrant workers. Under the epidemic situation, it is really not easy to hand over such a report card in the province with the largest number of migrant workers.

Dare to enter the local area: greater courage, higher starting point for development

Guangdong is China‘s largest economic province. “Big responsibility”. From the beginning of the manufacturing industry to the head of the manufacturing industry, how can Guangdong further expand and strengthen the solid industry? At the second meeting of the 13th Guangdong Provincial Party Committee held on December 8, Guangdong proposed to focus on large industries, large platforms, large projects, large enterprises, and a large environment, “let state-owned enterprises dare to do business, private enterprises dare to enter, and foreign companies dare to invest.” The big picture is drawn, let’s start working immediately:

On December 12, the automotive electronics factory project of ZF Group, a Fortune 500 company, officially settled in Huadu, and will build a national benchmark factory of tens of billions; The wafer manufacturing mass production line project started; on the 14th, 62 industrial projects with an investment of more than 1 billion yuan were intensively started in Guangzhou… Opening the “notebook” of the last month in Guangdong, it is full of events and a sense of urgency Spontaneously.

To launch so many major projects in one go, the courage is even more stressful.

If you sort out and compare each project, you will find that most of these projects focus on the manufacturing industry with large investment and long cycle. Even the fastest “effective” core-increasing project will not be able to achieve full production until the end of 2025.

Looking at the various levels of investment promotion conferences held in Guangdong recently, the signals are clearer: advanced manufacturing, modern services, high-tech, energy conservation and environmental protection, green and low-carbon, digital economy…these industries” “Upstarts” are the protagonists of the exhibition, and all regions are striving to attract a number of large foreign-funded projects, chain master projects, and headquarters-type institutions to settle down.

Stable chains and strong chains seek a long-term future, “Long-term scenery should take a long-term perspective.” Guangdong is sending out a signal to the outside world: In order to make the manufacturing industry a reality, Guangdong dares to make contributions for a long time, insist on a higher starting point and better quality, and use full patience and determination to better coordinate the effective improvement and reasonable growth of the economy.

If localities dare to take the lead, enterprises will dare to actively follow. Recently, the “warm current” of investment in Guangdong has been continuous: in the first quarter of next year, the Shenzhen Branch of the Hong Kong Science Park, led by the Hong Kong side, will be officially put into use. An international scientific and technological innovation complex that integrates testing and service, and helps innovative and technological enterprises enter the mainland and go global. 315 large-scale projects with a total investment of about 879 billion yuan are concentrated in Shenzhen, covering advanced manufacturing, new-generation electronic information, digital and fashion, green and low-carbon, biomedicine and health, marine industry, modern service industry, financial industry and other fields …

Enterprises dare to do it: it stems from confidence in the high-quality development of Guangdong’s economy

Qatar, World Cup venue. Top teams from all over the world are fighting fiercely. Outside the arena, the “World Cup Economy” is becoming another market feast for global manufacturers.

“The other party has searched all over the world, and other factories dare not accept it.” On the banks of Doha Bay, the capital of Qatar, a giant sculpture of the World Cup emblem with a height of 27 meters and a width of 24 meters is eye-catching. It is unimaginable that such a large sculpture was disassembled from Dongguan, Guangdong, thousands of kilometers away, and then transported by air with the help of a large transport plane, and the transportation was finally completed after 8 round trips. And two months ago, there was still a blank sheet of paper about its appearance.

Wang Weiping, the designer and manufacturer, told the reporter that the other party required three weeks to complete all the production of the giant sculpture, which is almost an impossible task in the eyes of the industry. In the end, only they dared to make a decision, gritted their teeth and completed this “miracle”.

Dare to “accept recruits” depends not only on the courage and strength of entrepreneurs, but also on the entire industrial chain behind them and the better and better business environment: the industrial chain in Dongguan is gathered, and Wang Weiping and his colleagues can quickly find raw materials in a short period of time. Components can also quickly get a response from upstream companies; and banks have also introduced a policy of unsecured lending based on orders from well-known companies. It is said that when this service was just launched, banks called companies and were treated as fraudulent calls by many companies.

In a handling robot company in Shunde, Foshan, Chen You, the head of the family, is another kind of “guts”: he constantly challenges the new height of the handling robot with his “Don Quixote” fearlessness and perseverance. 10-ton class, 30-ton class… Right now, there is an 80-ton-class handling robot that has just rolled off the assembly line in his workshop, and he is planning to apply for the first set of new equipment in the country for a reward from the province. Next, he plans to challenge the 300-ton handling robot, which is the advanced level of handling robots in the world today! Chen You said frankly that his courage stems from his confidence: he believes that the market demand will become bigger and bigger!

The complete industrial chain of “responsiveness to requests”, the solid scientific research foundation of “whatever you want”, and more and more policy blessings of “giving charcoal in the snow” constitute the confidence of Guangdong enterprises to dare to think and do. In such an environment, Wang Weiping and Chen You will become more and more “ambitious” and “this mountain is as high as that mountain”!

The just-concluded Second Session of the 13th Guangdong Provincial Party Committee called on party members and cadres across the province to vigorously promote the reform spirit of daring to dare to try and dare to be the first. At present, economic development is facing many difficulties and challenges. Guangdong promotes the spirit of reform, dares to take the lead in steady growth, and is even more responsible!

Spring is everywhere in Lingnan, and spring is earlier this year.

(Headquarters reporter Guo Xiangyu Zhou Yu Zhang Qi)

