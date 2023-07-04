Guangdong Implements Cross-Provincial and Province-Wide Reform of Household Registration Services, Deepening Public Security and Government Service Reforms

Guangdong Continues to Deepen the Reform of Public Security and Government Services

In a continued effort to reform public security and government services, Guangdong is expanding the handling of household registration services across provinces and throughout the province. The announcement was made by the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department on July 3.

The reform is in accordance with the unified deployment and arrangement of the General Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Public Security, and the provincial government on the inter-provincial handling of household registration business.

Residents in Guangdong province, including those with household registration outside of the province, can now handle three household registration services and resident ID card business at the public security household registration window in their place of residence. The three household registration services include newborn birth registration, household registration certificate, and household registration transfer.

To meet the growing demand for online convenience services, the Provincial Public Security Department has also introduced the “one-code handling” service through the “Guangdong Juma” WeChat applet. This innovative service allows residents to use the “Guangdong Residence Code” to handle household registration services and resident ID card business. The household registration certification business can be done entirely online using the “Guangdong Residence Code”. Additionally, residents in certain cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhongshan, Foshan, Dongguan, and Huizhou, can utilize the “one-code service” for ID card replacement, with the entire process completed online.

The Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department has expressed its commitment to studying and expanding more household registration services in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Government, and the Ministry of Public Security. The goal is to enhance the people’s experience and sense of gain in the ongoing reform of public security organs, ultimately benefiting the people.

This reform is seen as a significant step in improving public security and government services for the residents of Guangdong province. By streamlining and digitizing registration processes, residents will have greater access and convenience, ensuring a more efficient and user-friendly experience for all.

