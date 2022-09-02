Guangdong launches 2022 Food Safety Awareness Week



On the morning of September 1, the launching ceremony of the 2022 Guangdong Food Safety Publicity Week was held in Guangzhou with the theme of “Creating a New Development of Food Safety and Sharing a Better New Life”. Chen Liangxian, vice governor and deputy director of the Provincial Food and Drug Safety Committee, attended the launching ceremony and delivered a speech. Liu Guangming, Director of the Provincial Food and Drug Safety Office, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Provincial Market Supervision Bureau, informed the Guangdong Food Safety Publicity Week activities.

Chen Liangxian pointed out that food safety is directly related to people’s well-being, industrial development, public safety and social stability. The provincial party committee and the provincial government thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on strengthening food safety work, and in accordance with the requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, insist on strengthening food safety supervision as a major political task, resolutely implement the same responsibility of the party and government, and fully implement the The “four strictest” requirements, resolutely hold the bottom line of no systemic and regional food safety risks, and effectively ensure the “safety on the tip of the tongue” of the people. The food safety situation in the province is generally stable and continues to improve. Chen Liangxian emphasized that the Food Safety Publicity Week is a centralized and unified food safety publicity and education activity, which is of great significance. All localities and departments should highlight the key points of publicity, pay attention to the effectiveness of publicity, and promote the active participation of the government, regulatory authorities, food companies, industry associations, news media, and the public in social co-governance, and jointly supervise food safety work, so that lawbreakers have nowhere to hide and the untrustworthy. It is impossible for anyone to take a single step, condensing the strong synergy of food safety governance, and creating a good food safety environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

This food safety publicity week event is hosted by 27 departments including the Provincial Food and Drug Safety Office, and will continue to be carried out from September 1. Various cities and counties (cities, districts) in the province will also hold various forms of publicity week activities.