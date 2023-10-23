24-hour service Guangdong launches “Little Yellow Light” health protection alliance plan

Meizhou, Guangdong Province – In an effort to provide more convenient services for buying medicine late at night, the “Little Yellow Lantern Health Guardian Alliance and Safe Medication Promotion Event” was launched in Guangdong Province on October 17. Under the guidance of the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration, the “Meituan Medicine” platform has introduced the “Little Yellow Light” health protection alliance plan. This plan aims to improve the construction of 24-hour pharmacies by integrating third-party platforms, drug retail companies, and Internet technology to enhance medical and health services.

The main focus of the “Little Yellow Light 24-hour Pharmacy Service Plan” is to ensure the availability of drugs during nighttime hours. This initiative seeks to support Guangdong’s “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns, and thousands of villages.”

The difficulty of purchasing medicine late at night has long been a major concern for the public. In 2022, the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration initiated a new business model by combining large convenience store chains with pharmaceutical retail chain enterprises. Pilot units, including China Resources Vanguard Co., Ltd., Guangdong Dexinxing Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd., Guangdong Meiyijia Convenience Store Co., Ltd., and Chunyuelin (Guangdong) Pharmacy Co., Ltd., have successfully implemented this model. Currently, there are 3,842 cross-border integrated convenience stores in Guangdong Province, 45% of which operate 24 hours a day. Additionally, more than 1,200 stores across the province have achieved online integration, making it easier for people, especially those in remote areas, to purchase urgently needed medicines such as cold, fever, and analgesic medications at night.

Yan Zhen, member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration, emphasized the proactive role played by the Provincial Food and Drug Administration in promoting the issuance of the “Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration Implementation Opinions” to serve the high-quality development of “hundred counties, thousands of towns, and thousands of villages.” This initiative aims to promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry in rural areas by establishing an industrial exchange and cooperation platform and improving the public service network. The event also aims to increase policy support and encourage enterprises to provide more essential services, thereby resolving the daily shopping challenges faced by grassroots communities and improving safety and accessibility when purchasing medicines.

Meituan, a leading platform for drug purchases, has continuously improved its “Internet +” supply guarantee capabilities, striving to provide consumers with safe, professional, and convenient pharmaceutical services. In response to the insufficient supply of nighttime medication, Meituan launched the “Little Yellow Light Health Guardian Alliance” and the “Thousand Counties Plan” to support the development of 24-hour pharmacies in counties by 2023. The company aims to promote the digital upgrade of physical pharmacies and become the smallest unit of health services in Chinese households. As part of its future plans, Meituan will continue to collaborate with industry partners to enhance its “Internet +” medical and health resources, ensuring the timely and convenient provision of medical and health products and services to patients.

With the “Little Yellow Light” health protection alliance plan, Guangdong Province aims to address the challenges faced by citizens when purchasing medicine at night. By integrating technology and third-party platforms, a vast network of 24-hour pharmacies will be established, improving the level of medical and health services and ensuring a stable supply of essential medications.

