Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Xu Manjia Trainee Reporter/Yang Liying Correspondent/Guangdong Drug Administration) A few days ago, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration further optimized the prevention and control measures of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, optimized and adjusted respectively and formulated the “Guidelines for Guangdong Province Retail Drugstore Sentinel Monitoring Work Guidelines” (Third Edition in 2022)” “Guidelines for Safeguarding Drugs for the Masses in Epidemic Risk Areas in Guangdong Province (Third Edition in 2022)” (hereinafter referred to as the two “Guidelines”), coordinate the sentinel monitoring of retail pharmacies in the province with actual optimization measures And to ensure the normal medication needs of the masses, scientifically and accurately develop the sensitivity of sentinel monitoring in retail pharmacies.

The main optimization and adjustment measures of the two “Guidelines” include four aspects:

One is to adjust the risk areaThe two “Guidelines” uniformly use the standardized descriptions of high-risk areas and low-risk areas. Retail pharmacies in high-risk areas should suspend the sale of “listed” drugs, and retail pharmacies in low-risk areas should purchase “listed drugs” in a timely, comprehensive and accurate manner. “Pharmaceutical personnel information registration and reporting work and guides personnel who purchase “catalogue” drugs to carry out nucleic acid testing. Retail pharmacies outside high- and low-risk areas sell “catalogue” drugs without registration reports.

The second is to implement hierarchical management and control of retail pharmacies within the jurisdiction according to the risk areas and management and control plans delineated by the territorial prevention and control command officerequiring retail pharmacies in high- and low-risk areas to take different prevention and control measures for suspending sales and registering and reporting drugs in the “Catalogue” respectively; Retail pharmacies in high- and low-risk areas are marked in the Drug Administration’s Epidemic Prevention and Control Drugstore Sentinel Monitoring Platform, so that the numbers are clear and the responsibilities are clear, making daily supervision work more scientific and accurate.

The third is to implement the territorial responsibilities of the local prevention and control headquartersall localities are required to strictly implement the national and provincial prevention and control policies,Scientific overall planning and consideration of sentinel monitoring work in retail pharmacies and ensuring the normal drug needs of the massesTo ensure the normal operation of retail pharmacies in the jurisdiction, to ensure that the normal drug needs of the masses are met, and not to randomly require retail pharmacies to suspend business or suspend the sale of drugs in the “Catalogue”, so as to ensure that retail pharmacies play an effective and accurate role in sentinel monitoring.

Fourth, all localities should timely implement the automatic switching of the working mechanism between normalized prevention and control and the occurrence of local epidemicsStrictly implement the “nine do’s” requirements for epidemic prevention and control, resolutely prevent the simplification, “one size fits all” and “overweighting” of retail pharmacy sentinel monitoring work, and scientifically and accurately play the role of retail pharmacy “sentinel” early warning and monitoring.

The Provincial Drug Administration pointed out that the adjustment of the two “Guidelines” is an optimization of the sentinel monitoring work of retail pharmacies, and it is by no means a simple relaxation.The goal is to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and promote the more scientific, accurate and efficient operation of sentinel monitoring.All localities must adhere to bottom-line thinking, highlight problem orientation, do a good job in the orderly work of the implementation of optimization and adjustment measures, grasp the key links, ensure that policies are implemented in place, and ensure that retail pharmacy sentinel monitoring work “does not shrink or overweight”, scientific Efficiently coordinate and take into account the sentinel monitoring work of retail pharmacies and ensure the normal medication needs of the masses.