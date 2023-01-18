Home News [Guangdong News Broadcasting]”Bring medicine back to the village during the Spring Festival travel in peace” public welfare action has concluded, over 400,000 tablets of anti-epidemic medicines have been sent to 217 villages across the country
[Guangdong News Broadcasting]”Bring medicine back to the village during the Spring Festival travel in peace” public welfare action has concluded, over 400,000 tablets of anti-epidemic medicines have been sent to 217 villages across the country

[Guangdong News Broadcasting]”Bring medicine back to the village during the Spring Festival travel in peace” public welfare action has concluded, over 400,000 tablets of anti-epidemic medicines have been sent to 217 villages across the country

“Peaceful Spring Festival Transport Bringing Medicine Back to the Village”-Guangdong “People’s Voice Hotline” 2023 Special Public Welfare Action ended successfully on the 15th. In 4 days, more than 400,000 tablets of medicines were brought from Guangzhou to 217 villages in 17 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities by 210 “public welfare drug delivery people”.

　　More than 400,000 tablets of medicines

From January 12th to 15th, the “Peaceful Spring Festival Transport Bringing Medicines Back to the Village” public welfare campaign looked for “public welfare medicine bringers” at Guangzhou South Railway Station (12th and 13th) and Tianhe Bus Station (14th and 15th). Returning tourists bring medicines back to the village and hand them over to the village clinic or the village committee, and the village doctors will receive the donated medicines for use by the whole village.

The public welfare action of “Peaceful Spring Festival Transport Bringing Medicine Back to the Village” strictly screens the qualifications of “public welfare medicine bringers” and registers the information of village doctors (village committees) to ensure that every “health pack” can be safely and smoothly delivered to rural areas in need. Several village doctors who received the “health packs” said that they would use their professional knowledge to manage and use the medicines well.

“Bring medicine back to the village during the Spring Festival Transport” – Guangdong “People’s Voice Hotline” 2023 special public welfare action was jointly initiated by Guangdong Radio and Television Station, Guangdong Provincial Department of Transportation, Guangzhou Railway Group, and Guangdong Primary Health Association, and was approved by the Working Committee of Guangdong Provincial Organs , Provincial Health and Health Commission, Provincial Drug Administration’s strong support and guidance.

Thank you to every “public welfare medicine bringer”, who warmly brings medicine home and protects the healthy year of the village.

