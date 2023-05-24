Home » Guangdong Province 2023 Flood Control Dispatch and Engineering Emergency Drill Successfully Held Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal
Guangdong Province’s 2023 flood control dispatch and engineering emergency drill was successfully held

Time: 2023-05-24 09:32:36
Source: Nanfang Daily Online Edition

A few days ago, Guangdong Province’s 2023 flood control dispatch and engineering emergency drill was successfully held. All the units participating in the exercise will build defenses and prepare for battles to further enhance Guangdong’s water conservancy flood control dispatching and engineering rescue capabilities.

This exercise is based on the on-site simulation of the catastrophic flood in the Beijiang River. It adopts the method of upper and lower linkage and remote command. The joint headquarters of the exercise is set up in the Provincial Water Resources Department. Bureau, Provincial Construction Engineering Group, Provincial Energy Group, Guangdong Yuehai Group and other units attended and participated in the Guangdong Provincial Hydrological Bureau, Guangdong Beijiang River Basin Administration, Feilaixia Water Conservancy Project, and Guangzhou, Foshan, Shaoguan, Qingyuan Water Conservancy (Water Affairs) Bureau and other relevant units set up drill sub-venues.

According to the on-site news from the drill headquarters of the Provincial Water Conservancy Department, the drill combined tabletop deduction and actual combat drills, set up professional groups and emergency rescue teams, and focused on the four links of the drill, including consultation and judgment, response actions, flood control dispatching, and engineering rescue. Dispatch water conservancy system teams to carry out emergency response. The use of advanced “black technology” and technical equipment to carry out patrol inspections and emergency rescue has become a highlight of this exercise. Nearly 200 emergency rescue team members were quickly in place, and the materials were deployed scientifically and quickly. They urgently dispatched various materials such as large-scale hydraulic pile drivers, new-type breach sealing equipment, fast-assembled enclosures, underwater inspection robots, and unmanned ships for land and water integrated terrain collection. Guaranteed rescue. At the same time, 4 emergency drainage vehicles and 20 technicians were dispatched to carry out emergency drainage.

