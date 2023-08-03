Guangdong Provincial Department of Justice Holds Meeting to Implement Flood Prevention and Safety Measures

Nanfang Net News: Guangdong Provincial Department of Justice Holds Meeting to Implement Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Measures

Guangdong Province – In response to the recent flood and disaster situations, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Justice held a party committee meeting on August 3 to discuss and implement strategies outlined by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The meeting aimed to convey the importance of flood prevention and disaster relief work and reinforce the spirit of relevant provincial meetings and national production safety video conferences.

Chen Xudong, secretary of the party committee and director of the department, presided over the meeting, emphasizing the need to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions. The primary focus of the department is to prioritize the safety and well-being of the people. With a sense of responsibility and “always rest assured” attitude, the department will take preventive measures, especially in dealing with small-probability events in flood prevention, typhoon prevention, and emergency preparations.

In addition, the department aims to address potential safety risks by learning from past accidents and conducting thorough investigations. Specific areas of focus include flood and waterlogging prevention, landslide prevention, construction and production safety, gas safety, and fire safety. Investigations will be conducted to promote accountability and rectify hidden dangers, ultimately preventing and containing accidents.

To ensure safety in the industry, business, and production, the department aims to implement strict safety management practices. For major hidden dangers identified during investigations, clear measures, responsible personnel, and deadlines for rectification will be established. This proactive approach aims to solve problems before they escalate into disasters.

The department also emphasized the importance of division of work tasks in safety production. Strengthened supervision, inspection, and responsibility within the department will ensure the effective implementation of safety and stability measures.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need for effective monitoring, early warning, and emergency duty. Close attention will be paid to weather changes and the release of early warning information. The responsible leaders of all units, especially prisons and drug rehabilitation centers, are required to be at the front line, commanding and leading shifts. A 24-hour duty system for leaders and important posts will be implemented to ensure the safety and stability of the entire system. Safety publicity, education, and emergency drills will be carried out to enhance emergency response capabilities.

The department will actively engage in warning education and continuous safety publicity and education activities. Emergency plans will be improved, clearly defining the responsibilities of various departments, strengthening emergency response mechanisms, and organizing emergency drills to enhance preparedness.

Through the implementation of these measures, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Justice aims to prioritize the safety and well-being of the public and effectively respond to potential floods and disasters.

