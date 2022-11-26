[Guangdong Provincial People’s Government]Wang Weizhong attended the provincial epidemic prevention and control work video conference and delivered a speech

Anchor the goal, make quick efforts to tackle the tough problems, concentrate on the strength and resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control

On the afternoon of November 25th, to implement the deployment of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor Wang Weizhong organized a video conference on epidemic prevention and control in the province, emphasizing the need to comprehensively study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully, accurately and comprehensively implement General Secretary Xi Jinping The secretary and the Party Central Committee made decisions and deployments, paid close attention to the implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, fought continuously, and resolutely won the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, Wang Weizhong expressed condolences to comrades who are fighting on the front line of epidemic prevention and control in the province. The current epidemic situation is very severe and complex, and the prevention and control work is at the most critical and critical point. All localities and departments in the province must resolutely achieve the “three unwavering”, adhere to the ninth edition, implement the twenty items unwaveringly and without distortion, strengthen the belief in victory, strengthen the confidence in victory, and strive to win with “double overall planning” “Double Victory”.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all localities and departments must unify their thinking and actions, strengthen the province’s “one game of chess”, firmly adhere to the goal of dynamic zeroing of the social aspect, proactive prevention, early detection, quick disposal, spillover prevention, excellent service, implementation, and promotion of rectification. Combining “points” and “surfaces”, we insist on using fast to make fast, and resolutely cut off the chain of epidemic transmission. It is necessary to concentrate our efforts, focus on key areas such as Haizhu District in Guangzhou City, take “fast, accurate, and ruthless” measures, do deep and solid “double clearing” to ensure that the increment is cleared and closed every day, and resolutely prevent spillovers. Other districts in Guangzhou must Do your best to keep the epidemic under control. Other prefectures and cities with epidemics must take resolute and decisive measures to advance various prevention and control work in parallel, and effectively achieve “four responses and four efforts”, so as to surround, catch and extinguish the epidemic as quickly as possible. It is necessary to take multiple measures to expand isolation resources, speed up the construction of isolation sites, shelter hospitals, designated hospitals, and sub-designated hospitals, and strengthen job training, personal protection, and health management for front-line epidemic prevention personnel to prevent accidental exposure to infection. It is necessary to insist on moving the gate forward, implement the requirements of the “four mornings”, give full play to the role of inter-provincial joint quarantine inspections, firmly adhere to the three defense lines of foreign defense import, regional coordination, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint prevention and control, and fully implement the “landing inspection” of cross-provincial mobile personnel , Strictly prevent new imported epidemics. It is necessary to strengthen humanistic care, thoroughly and meticulously do a good job in the “three guarantees” of the people’s living needs, medical needs, and social security, strengthen publicity and guidance, release authoritative information, respond to the concerns of the masses in a timely manner, focus on solving the difficulties and problems that the masses have strongly reported, and unite joint defense and joint efforts The powerful synergy of group control, group defense and group control. To strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, party committees and governments at all levels must shoulder their responsibilities, and the main responsible comrades of the party and government must personally grasp it, insist that “the management of the industry must control the prevention and control of the epidemic”, and be responsible for guarding the soil and fulfilling the responsibility of guarding the soil.

Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Zhang Hu, Wang Xi, Zhang Xin, Mayor of Guangzhou Guo Yonghang, Mayor of Shenzhen Qin Weizhong, General Manager of China Southern Airlines Group Corporation Han Wensheng attended the meeting.