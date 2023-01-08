[Guangdong Provincial People’s Government]Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting of the Provincial Headquarters for the Prevention and Control of New Coronavirus Infection and emphasized

Make solid preparations for the implementation of “Class B and B management” for new crown virus infection to ensure that the adjustment and transition of prevention and control measures are smooth and orderly

Recently, Governor Wang Weizhong presided over a meeting of the Provincial Headquarters for the Prevention and Control of New Crown Virus Infection, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and studied and deployed preparations for the implementation of “Class B and B Control” for new coronavirus infections. Make every effort to protect the health and safety of the people.

The meeting pointed out that the “Class B and B management” of the new crown virus infection will be implemented from January 8, and all localities and departments must effectively unify their thinking and actions with the decision-making and deployment of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. The requirements of the “Notice on Printing and Distributing the Prevention and Control Plan for Novel Coronavirus Infection (Tenth Edition)”, conscientiously implement the work deployment of the Provincial Party Committee, always adhere to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and comprehensively, accurately and completely understand and implement the overall “Class B and B management” Plan, steadily and orderly promote the implementation of the overall plan of “Class B and B Pipeline” in Guangdong to ensure smooth transition and stable connection.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the treatment of severe cases, strengthen the overall planning and deployment of medical treatment resources in the province, insist on moving the gate forward and intervene early, improve the treatment capabilities of medical staff in cities, counties and rural communities, and strive to increase the treatment rate and reduce the mortality rate. It is necessary to strengthen the preparation of medical resources, strengthen fever clinic services, improve emergency transportation capabilities, and coordinate the storage and precise delivery of medical supplies such as medicines and equipment. It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control of the epidemic situation in rural areas, orderly guide people to travel at staggered peaks, encourage returnees to strengthen health monitoring, and increase support and guarantee for various resources in rural areas to deal with the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen the protection of key places and crowds, do a good job in the management of key places such as nursing homes and social welfare institutions, strengthen the service guarantee for key groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant and disabled groups, and patients with serious underlying diseases, and do a good job in the connection of medical services. It is necessary to speed up the vaccination work, especially to increase the full vaccination rate and strengthen the immunization rate of severe high-risk groups such as the elderly aged 60 and above, and effectively build a solid immune barrier. It is necessary to strengthen the monitoring and early warning of the epidemic situation, timely assess the epidemic intensity, changing trend and virus mutation of the new coronavirus infection, and make preparations in all aspects in advance. It is necessary to strengthen policy publicity and popular science publicity, respond to the concerns of the masses in a timely manner, guide the masses to strengthen their own health management, and maintain good hygiene habits. It is necessary to do a good job in implementing measures to optimize personnel exchanges between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, improve relevant supporting measures and working mechanisms for inbound flights and land ports, and gradually resume normal customs clearance in an orderly manner.