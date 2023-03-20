On March 19th, on the occasion of the 31st “World Water Day” and the 36th “China Water Week”, the Guangdong Provincial Water Saving Experience Laboratory opened, inviting student representatives from Shuiyin Road Primary School, ” “Internet experts” and representatives of enterprises and media circles walked into the laboratory to experience the new fun of water saving in an immersive way, and feel the effectiveness of water saving in Guangdong and the progress of water saving technology.

Under the new situation, the state proposes to implement a comprehensive conservation strategy in depth, entrusting a new mission and putting forward new requirements for water conservation. In recent years, Guangdong Juli has implemented the “851” blueprint for high-quality water conservancy development in Guangdong, promoted the construction of a water-saving society, and has undergone profound changes in resource utilization methods. With 6.6% of the country’s water resources, it can meet the water needs of 8.9% of the country’s population and support 10.9% of the country’s total economic output.

It is reported that the laboratory is currently the first water-saving experimental experience base in China, and it is also a demonstration window of the Guangdong Water-saving Publicity Base. It took nearly a year from the start of preparations to the completion of formal construction. The laboratory is located in the Guangdong Water Conservancy Building. It integrates popular science and film, water-saving achievements, interactive experience and life, agriculture, industry and other special exhibition areas, covering many aspects of water-saving work in Guangdong.

Meng Fan, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Department of Water Resources, introduced in his speech that the Guangdong Provincial Water Saving Experience Laboratory has turned professional water saving knowledge into “experienced , Measurable, recyclable, interactive, and replaceable” scientific tips and vivid and interesting technology displays, strive to let the audience learn water-saving knowledge, explore water-saving technologies, and experience water-saving in an interactive experience that is entertaining and educational Effectiveness, establish a water-saving fashion.

Before the opening ceremony, relevant leaders of the Provincial Department of Water Resources and the Provincial Academy of Water Sciences also awarded the honorary title of “Five-Star Water Conservation Promoter” and cultural and creative prizes to the representatives of the winners of the Water Conservation Challenge. The scope of influence of the concept has made the awareness of “saving water, everyone’s responsibility” deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

According to Huang Bensheng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Institute of Water Conservancy and Hydropower Sciences, the Guangdong Provincial Water Conservation Experience Laboratory will hold various water-saving related activities from time to time to demonstrate the latest water-saving technologies and drive the development of the water-saving industry. Taking the publicity and popularization of various water-saving knowledge and improving public awareness of water-saving as our mission, we will continue to optimize and improve the linkage facilities inside and outside the museum, so as to provide the public with a more high-quality tour experience and add luster to the deepening of water-saving work in Guangdong Province. .

