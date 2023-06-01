Guangdong’s high-quality construction of a child-friendly city creates a unique benchmark for people’s livelihood and happiness

Yangcheng Evening News All Media Reporter Liu Zhuonan Liu Qiaohui Correspondent Zhou Yiqing

Today is “61” International Children’s Day. “Children and young people are the future of the motherland and the hope of the Chinese nation.” To care for children is to protect the future.

As Foshan was recently selected as the second batch of national child-friendly cities, three cities in Guangdong have been selected as national child-friendly cities. In recent years, Guangdong has planned a high-level blueprint for child-friendly cities, promoted the construction of child-friendly cities with high quality, and built demonstration sites for child-friendly cities with high standards. We will continue to improve the well-being of children in this aspect, and actively explore the “Guangdong path” for the construction of a child-friendly city.

In order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the series of important speeches and instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and implement the work deployment of the province’s high-quality development conference, in March this year, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission joined the Office of the Provincial Women and Children Working Committee, the Provincial 23 units including the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development jointly issued the “Implementation Plan for the Construction of Child-Friendly Cities in Guangdong Province”, which clearly stated that by 2035, 100% of cities above the prefecture level in the province will carry out the construction of child-friendly cities, and create a benchmark for people’s livelihood and happiness with Guangdong characteristics.

Today, all parts of Guangdong are going all out, the departments are actively cooperating, and the society is actively participating to gather the joint efforts of child-friendly city construction, continuously improve the quality and efficiency of child-friendly city construction, and draw the largest “concentric circle” for children’s better growth.

Creating an Optimal Policy Environment for “Children-Friendly”

On May 23, the “Guidelines for the Construction of Child-Friendly Streets (Towns) in Guangzhou” was reviewed and approved. This is currently the first guiding document at the level of child-friendly streets (towns) in the country.

As the vanguard, pioneer and experimental area of ​​reform and opening up, in recent years, Guangdong has strengthened top-level design and included the construction of child-friendly cities as a major project in the “14th Five-Year Plan” and included them in the work report of the provincial government to create a new era for the construction of child-friendly cities. Excellent policy environment. The “Guangdong Provincial Children’s Development Plan (2021-2030)” clearly stated: comprehensively promote the construction of child-friendly cities, build 20 child-friendly demonstration counties (cities, districts), 200 child-friendly demonstration towns (streets), and 500 child-friendly demonstration cities. base. In April this year, Guangdong released the first batch of provincial-level child-friendly city demonstration sites. The construction of child-friendly cities has been put on the government’s agenda and incorporated into urban planning and departmental work initiatives.

Various places have formulated implementation plans and special plans to make the concept of child-friendliness more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. In 2022, Shenzhen issued the “Guidelines for the Construction of a Child-Friendly Public Service System”, which filled the gap in public service system standards from the perspective of children’s needs in China. With the theme of “Children’s Journey All the Way·Beautiful Foshan”, Foshan has built a top-level planning system of “1+2+2+8+N”. Zhuhai and Zhongshan issued guidelines for the construction (work) of children’s councils, child-friendly communities, and child-friendly parks. Dongguan has incorporated the construction of a child-friendly city into the city government’s ten practical tasks for people’s livelihood in 2023. Shaoguan, Huizhou, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Qingyuan, Chaozhou and other places have set up a series of city-level demonstration sites. After continuous exploration and practice, the construction of child-friendly cities is advancing in an orderly manner in southern Guangdong.

Let high-quality public services benefit more children

Clean, bright and well-equipped maternal and child rooms, unique children’s parks, various forms of children’s science popularization bases, and sports facilities have sprung up like mushrooms after rain. In recent years, Guangdong has continued to optimize children’s public services based on children’s needs, and has achieved remarkable results in public health, basic education, inclusive childcare, cultural and sports services, etc. By the end of 2022, Guangdong has built a total of 9,492 maternal and child rooms in public places.

In Shenzhen, the “Soul Corner” that helps children relieve their troubles, the 300-square-meter “Hundred Flowers Happy Farm”, children’s music theater, Rocket Park, etc., are all children’s favorite paradise. Zhuhai is equipped with exclusive child seats to provide a new experience of parent-child riding together. Foshan Chancheng District has developed a “child-friendly electronic map”, built the city’s first child-friendly demonstration street, and created a “15-minute safe nursing circle”, so that children can enjoy the happiness of “full sense of security”. Shantou Longhu District took the lead in carrying out free autism screening for children aged 0-6 in eastern Guangdong. It set up a screening center and completed nearly 100,000 free screenings for children aged 0-6. Maoming combines the cultural advantages of Gaozhou Xiantai Temple with the construction of family traditions, so that children can feel the profound historical and cultural charm.

Outline the future of the city with “1 meter height”

What should a child-friendly city look like? It can be perceived from the “height of one meter”.

Set up children’s washbasins and toilets in public restrooms; lay rubber mats in the play area of ​​the park, and build distinctive children’s libraries… In recent years, many places in Guangdong have accelerated the transformation of children, with a “1-meter height” Mapping the future of cities.

Yuexiu District of Guangzhou City carried out child-friendly construction in combination with the micro-renovation of old communities, and built a number of child-friendly paths and child-friendly schools. For example, the communities where Qingshuihao Primary School on Zhuguang Street and Qizhi School on Baiyun Street have created “the most beautiful roads to school”. Nansha District is known as the “City of the Future” of Guangzhou. Combining with the implementation of the “Overall Plan for Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Comprehensive Cooperation for the World in Nansha, Guangzhou”, Nansha is promoting the transformation of public spaces in the district to be suitable for children, connecting all kinds of children with greenways Green space for recreational activities, creating a comprehensive park system for children to play.

In the countryside, the ever-expanding child-friendly space has become a “paradise” for rural children. Xinlong Village, Dongtang Town, Renhua County, Shaoguan, took advantage of local resources to create a rural park suitable for children’s activities, a rule of law publicity park and other spaces, and opened rural art classes, children’s art troupes, children’s reading clubs and other activities to connect rural children and teenagers. The “last mile” of service. Zhaoqing City built the first municipal large-scale comprehensive children’s park and municipal children’s library. Yunfu City has created a children’s public facility and an urban public activity center “four halls and two centers” integrating tourism, leisure, culture and urban service functions.

“Little masters” participate in urban construction

Children are the “masters of the future” of the country. Integrating children’s perspectives into urban governance and construction is the need to understand, care for, and serve the needs of children and young people, and it is also a key link in the construction of a child-friendly city.

Today, in Guangdong, activities such as children’s councils and community children’s councilors have penetrated all over the country, and have become “bright business cards” for children to participate in social governance. Jiangmen established the “Yikou Children’s Voice” children’s council. Through a series of activities such as “Children’s Heart and Children’s Walks and Create the Future” children’s survey, heart-warming summer camp, zebra crossing design, and children’s open day, children have become the “new force” of urban construction. Guangzhou has set up the “Greater Bay Area Little Councilor Studio” to promote extensive exchanges, comprehensive exchanges, and in-depth integration among children in the Bay Area. Shenzhen Futian took the lead in establishing district-level children’s councils in the city, recruiting more than 1,500 community child councilors and collecting more than 2,200 resolutions from children’s councilors. Since 2015, Foshan has carried out a series of activities of “Foshan Little Heads of Home” to guide children to establish a sense of ownership and offer suggestions for urban development. Zhongshan pays attention to children’s participation experience and interactive communication, opens the door for children’s fun, and sets up “Children’s Open Day” to improve children’s comprehensive literacy in science, humanities, and art.

“In the process of building a child-friendly city, we should insist on building morality and cultivating people as the foundation, insist on giving priority to children, listen to children’s voices, understand their needs for the city, and let them participate in urban construction.” Provincial Women and Children The relevant person in charge of the working committee office said that in the future, Guangdong will promote the construction of a child-friendly city in stages and steps. Through pilot exploration, point-to-point, and gradual deepening, child-friendliness will become a common concept, action, responsibility and cause of the whole society, and comprehensive protection will be provided. Children’s rights to survival, development, protection and participation, as well as physical and mental health, allow children to grow into successors and future main forces in building a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Editor: Wu Jiahong