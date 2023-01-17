Guangdong’s “Somali Expressway” attracted heated discussions and 61 people were arrested: be careful of these 5 most common scams

The expressway has always been a “battlefield” for scammers. The scammers flee and commit crimes on the highway, making it difficult for the police to carry out arrest operations. Many cheated drivers are just passing by. After finding out that they have been cheated, it is difficult to find The way to get back the loss.

Below I have sorted out some of the most common scams on expressways. When you travel during the Chinese New Year holiday, if you encounter similar situations, beware of being scammed.

“Somalia Highway”

Recently, the expressway network in Guangdong has been jokingly called “Somali Expressway” because many drivers who pass by have been blocked and blackmailed, just like Somali pirates.

Scammers often work in groups of three or five people. They drive luxury cars on the highway, and when they see that you are driving alone, they immediately follow and drive alongside you at a later position.

ThenOne of the crooks rolls down the car window and clutches a slingshot in his hand, and will catapult your car with the slingshot if he catches you changing lanes in their direction.

At this time, you will hear a “bang” in the car, and most of you will think about whether you have hit something, and when you are thinking, scammers quickly catch up and force you to stop, claiming that your car was You crashed and demanded compensation.

If you hesitate, other members of the car will get out of the car and won’t let you go.

These crooks are often burly men, and the vehicles they extort mainly have license plates from other places, and only one person drives.

soTheir success rate is very high, and they may blackmail you more than a thousand dollars at a time.

The amount was not too much, but those who were cheated either did not continue to pursue the matter out of face, or did not know how to deal with it, and most of them just let it go.

As a result, scammers became more rampant, and even more unscrupulous at the end of the year, but the good news is that on January 5, the Huizhou Public Security Bureau just took down a gang involved in such cases.

According to the official account of the Guangdong Public Security Video Platform, as the Spring Festival approached, the Jiangmen Municipal Bureau dispatched about 200 police officers to carry out the “1.02” expressway Pengci series of network collection operations in Guangzhou, Maoming, Qingyuan, Dongguan and other places.

As of 10:00 on January 14,A total of 61 criminal suspects were arrested, 9 criminal gangs were destroyed, 6 criminal vehicles, 28 false number plates, 1 urn, 32 mobile phones, 28 bank cards, and a batch of iron nuts were seized.

If you encounter this kind of thing, don’t panic, contact the traffic police as soon as possible, remember that traffic accidents should be handled by the traffic police, and let the insurance determine the damage.

Emergency Lane “Beauty Beckoning Party”

In the past two years, there have been a lot of “beckoning party” scams on the highway. These scammers are often either beauties or women dressed in wealth and wealth. They park their luxury cars in the emergency lane on the side of the road and wave to passing vehicles.

When your vehicle comes to a stop, they will come forward to ask for help.

They will claim that they are in a hurry to go home, but when passing by the last service area, the car window was not closed, and the mobile phone and wallet were stolen. Now they have no money to get off the highway. I hope you can help them and borrow them some money.

They will tell these similar stories in a very embarrassing tone, and the money they want to borrow is not much, usually only a few hundred yuan, and they will leave you a phone call or WeChat, saying that they will pay back the money as soon as they get home.

Most people see them driving luxury cars, speaking very politely, asking for little money, and helping as much as they can, which makes these scammers succeed repeatedly.

Their cars may all be rented, and renting a luxury car for a day is not cheap, but such scams have been exposed repeatedly, which shows that they are still profitable, and that there are many people who have been deceived.

In fact, for safety reasons, you should not park in the emergency lane like this on the highway, so if you really want to help them, you can help them contact the traffic police after arriving at the service area.

High Speed ​​Rescue Scam

When the vehicle is driving on the high speed, sometimes there will inevitably be some problems, such as breakdown, lack of fuel, tire blowout, etc. At this time, it may be necessary to contact rescuers to help refuel, repair or tow the vehicle.

Many drivers who encounter this situation for the first time may choose to search the Internet for what to do or call for rescue. At this time, you may find a lot of platform websites for road rescue.

There will be a 400 number on these websites. After you dial the number, they will give you a quotation, and then they will tell you that you will not be there when the rescuers arrive, so you need to pay them a deposit first. .

If you think it is expensive or disagree, they will threaten you and tell you that you occupy the emergency lane for too long, and when the traffic police find out, you will be deducted points and fined.

If you agree, they will add you to WeChat and let you transfer the deposit to them, and send them the vehicle information and location.

Then, they will tell you that the rescue will arrive within 20 minutes, and the balance payment should be settled directly with the rescuers.

Most of the time, you can really wait for rescue, but the person who rescues you has nothing to do with the website where you paid the deposit. These road rescue websites are just “middlemen” who just connect you with local roads It’s just rescue (sometimes it may not be a professional team that comes to rescue), and the “deposit” you pay is the difference in price they earn.

These so-called high-speed rescue platforms don’t have to do anything, they spend money to promote, wait for you to call for help, and then collect this so-called “deposit”.

In fact, the high-speed rescue team is a professional team established by the highway operator. Regular rescue will not be charged in advance, but will be charged according to the standard after the rescue.

Figure: The first few pages of the search are basically advertisements, all of which are scammers

The amount of this kind of scam is not much, it looks like 100 to 500, but as long as you search online, you can easily fall into the scammer’s trap, because now Baidu searches for “high-speed rescue” related content still pop up this kind of advertisement.

If you encounter this situation, remember to pull over the side of the car, evacuate people, and then call12122You can also contact your own insurance to ask for help. Many insurance policies provide several free roadside assistance services.

liar in the service area

The high-speed service area is also a gathering place for many scammers and thieves. When you are resting in the service area, if someone tries to get close to you, you need to pay attention.

Selling tea in a luxury car in the service area

These people will often chat with you first, and when you let your guard down, he or another person may recommend some expensive products to you.

It has been reported before that many scammers sell Cordyceps sinensis in the service area. These Cordyceps are actually dried insects.

In addition, thieves really like to commit crimes in the service area. Stealing oil, stealing three-way catalytic converters, etc. all happen in the service area.

We must remain vigilant in unfamiliar places. We may not believe that there are not so many bad guys, but we must have a sense of protection.

High-speed toll gate car repair trap

On some expressway sections, there are not many service areas, so there will be a toilet near the toll booth of the expressway, and many long-distance drivers will go to the toilet when they get off the expressway.

but,When the driver gets back to the car, he will find that the car won’t start. At this time, a person wearing a traffic vest will come to ask you what’s going on.

After asking clearly, this person will start to help check the vehicle, and after a few minutes of tinkering, he will find out the problem with the vehicle.

Then help you fix it, and sometimes you may need to replace parts.

In fact, it’s not your car that suddenly broke down, but these crooks did it.While you were in the bathroom, unplug the power cord from the car’s ignition.

Previously, a reporter visited this kind of case unannounced, and found that the maintenance vehicles of these scammers were parked next to the toilet. When the vehicles with foreign license plates stopped, a person would get out of the vehicle and sneak up to check the incoming vehicles.

If he finds a car he can handle, he can unplug the power cord in just 5 seconds, without anyone noticing.

When you come out of the toilet, this person puts on a traffic vest and comes to repair your vehicle. Since some parts need to be replaced, the price of this kind of scam is relatively high, sometimes thousands of yuan.

In the case of the unannounced visit by the reporter, the reporter later contacted the cheated car owner, who spent 2,400 yuan to repair the car. He reported that he thought that he might have encountered a “car repair trap”, but because he was a foreigner, he spent money to buy it. safe.

If you encounter this kind of thing, don’t trust the people wearing traffic vests who suddenly appear next to you, and don’t pay attention to them. Find road rescue personnel to help yourself. Although it will cost money, it is definitely better than being cheated.

There are all kinds of scams on the highway, and sometimes it is really hard to prevent, but no matter what the situation is, you must choose to call the police and let the police help you deal with it.

Finally, I wish you all a smooth and happy trip during the holidays!