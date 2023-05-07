Guangdong’s strong convective weather goes online and 114 areas issue rainstorm warnings

Securities Times Net News , CCTV News , affected by strong convective clouds, as of 13:00 on May 7, 116 regions in Guangdong issued thunderstorm and gale warnings, and 114 regions issued rainstorm warnings. The Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that on the 7th, Guangdong will still have a large range of heavy rain to heavy rain and local heavy rain accompanied by strong convective weather. Among them, there will be thunder and lightning in the western cities and counties of the Pearl River Delta and western Guangdong, and local level 7-8 local level 9- Level 10 short-term gale. From the daytime on the 8th, most of Guangdong Province will turn cloudy. Remind attention to defend against disasters caused by local lightning, short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and strong winds. From the early morning of the 8th to the 9th, the northeasterly winds on the sea surface in the central and eastern part of Guangdong Province were 6 to 7. Attention should be paid to island tourism and maritime traffic safety.

