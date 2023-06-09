[Guangming Times Review]Technological Innovation Powers the Country with Me_Guangming.com

【Guangming Times Review】

Author: Hua Yu

Recently, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Beijing Yuying School to visit teachers and students. In the classroom, the teachers and students told the general secretary that they are using the knowledge they have learned about linear motion, curved motion, and inclined plane motion to design and build a roller coaster model with building blocks for verification. Xi Jinping pointed out that scientific experiment classes are an effective way to cultivate children’s scientific thinking, interest in exploring unknowns, and awareness of innovation. I hope that the students will establish the ambition of “scientific and technological innovation, and strengthen the country with me” from an early age, and be brave to be a small scientist now, and strive to be a great scientist in the future, so as to contribute to the realization of my country’s high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

Studying hard is the primary task of students and a necessary path for students to grow and become useful. Creativity and innovative consciousness must come from hard study. Science and technology are the foundation of national prosperity, and innovation is the soul of national progress. Scientific and technological innovation is the new engine of my country’s development, and if we grasp the technological innovation, we will grasp the bull nose that affects the overall development of our country. Scientific and technological innovation is also the main battlefield of the international strategic game. Whoever can continuously realize scientific and technological innovation will be able to take the lead and gain advantages in international competition.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important and profound expositions on the layout of a powerful country with science and technology: “For China to be strong and the life of the Chinese people to be better, there must be strong science and technology.” “The most essential feature of building a new development pattern is to achieve a high level of self-reliance. “Self-improvement” “The vast number of scientific and technological workers should write their papers on the land of the motherland and apply scientific and technological achievements to the great cause of modernization”…Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, my country has deeply implemented innovation-driven development strategy, unswervingly follow the path of independent innovation with Chinese characteristics, vigorously build an innovative country and a technological powerhouse, and have achieved world-renowned scientific and technological achievements.

If the country wants to be strong and the nation wants to rejuvenate, it must vigorously develop science and technology, strive to become the world‘s major science center and innovation highland, and unswervingly follow the road of science and technology power. People are the most critical factor in scientific and technological innovation, and innovative careers call for innovative talents. The fundamental source of national scientific and technological innovation lies in people. One after another world-renowned scientific and technological achievements have been achieved, relying on a large-scale scientific and technological talent team. The cultivation of scientific and technological talents is inseparable from education that emphasizes technology and innovation. The dream of a technologically powerful country grows from a seed to a towering tree, which is inseparable from the education and cultivation of children from an early age.

We must work hard to cultivate students’ patriotic spirit and scientific spirit, and insist on respecting laws and acting scientifically. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out many times that “the spirit of scientists is the precious spiritual wealth accumulated by scientific and technological workers in the long-term scientific practice.” The spirit of scientists as the background color”. The Party Central Committee specially issued the “Opinions on Further Promoting the Spirit of Scientists and Strengthening the Construction of Style of Work and Study”, which requires vigorously promoting the patriotic spirit of caring for the motherland and serving the people, the innovative spirit of bravely climbing the peak and daring to be the first, and the truth-seeking spirit of pursuing truth and rigorous scholarship. The spirit of indifference to fame and fortune, the dedication spirit of concentrating on research, the synergy spirit of gathering wisdom to tackle problems, unity and cooperation, and the educating spirit of being willing to be a ladder for others and rewarding young students. Bearing in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s earnest entrustment, taking over the baton of technological innovation, inheriting the spirit of scientists, and having the “big country” in mind is not only the responsibility of the majority of scientific and technological workers, but also the responsibility of educators and the basic principles of educating people.

We must fully consider the needs of students for scientific and technological innovation, and pay attention to protecting and stimulating students’ enthusiasm for innovation and creativity. The school should increase investment in scientific research, give full play to its advantages in scientific research, fully promote scientific and technological innovation, cultivate more innovative achievements, and let scientific and technological innovation empower the high-quality development of the school. The majority of students should bear in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent encouragement, cherish the “big man of the country”, actively cultivate scientific spirit, learn knowledge and wisdom from books, increase ability and strength from practice, and strive to practice “scientific and technological innovation, strong country owns itself” “The clank oath. The school should take building morality and cultivating people as its fundamental task, aiming at cultivating good teenagers and young people with family and country feelings and advocating science. , to promote the majority of young people to improve their scientific literacy.

In the process of cultivating students’ scientific and technological innovation literacy, we must maintain tenacity. Hardened into steel, wind and rain rainbow. Cultivate students’ indomitable will to science and technology, cultivate students’ spirit of excellence in learning, cultivate students’ sense of responsibility and persistent pursuit of innovation and creation, and never give up. Keep working hard. Putting the concept of “scientific and technological innovation, strong country with me” in the context of realizing my country’s high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement, thinking in one place and working hard in one place, we will certainly be able to create miracles in education and technology.

“Guangming Daily” (version 02, June 9, 2023)

