Guangxi added 9 local confirmed cases yesterday, 61 local asymptomatic infections

From 0 to 24:00 on July 31, Guangxi added 9 new local confirmed cases (all in Beihai City, including 7 in Haicheng District and 2 in Yinhai District), including 6 asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases; local asymptomatic 61 cases were infected (34 in Beihai City, including 31 in Haicheng District, 2 in Yinhai District, and 1 in Hepu County; 22 in Chongzuo City, including 16 in Daxin County, 5 in Pingxiang City, and 1 in Ningming County Cases; 3 cases in Jingxi City, Baise; 2 cases in Dongxing City, Fangchenggang). On the same day, 27 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged (all in Beihai City), and 118 local asymptomatic infections were released from isolation and medical observation (115 cases in Beihai City, 2 cases in Fangchenggang City, and 1 case in Liuzhou City). As of 24:00 on July 31, there were 385 local confirmed cases in Guangxi (382 in Beihai, 1 in Nanning, 1 in Baise, and 1 in Chongzuo), and 2,225 local asymptomatic infections (2,054 in Beihai). There are 116 cases in Chongzuo City, 38 cases in Fangchenggang City, 10 cases in Nanning City, 4 cases in Baise City, 2 cases in Qinzhou City, and 1 case in Yulin City).

There were 3 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad on the same day (all in Chongzuo City). There are 1 confirmed case imported from abroad (Fangchenggang City), and 50 cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad (49 cases in Chongzuo City and 1 case in Fangchenggang City).

On the same day, 1,942 new close contacts were added, 166 close contacts were released from isolation medical observation, and there were 40,259 close contacts.

A total of 2,192 confirmed cases have been reported in Guangxi, 1,804 have been cured and discharged, 2 have died, and 386 are currently under treatment.