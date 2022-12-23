original title:

Guangxi: Advocate no non-essential nucleic acid testing, scientific and rational drug use

According to the website of the Guangxi Health and Health Commission, on December 22, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region New Crown Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice on optimizing and adjusting epidemic prevention and control measures.

In order to conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, the State Council and the autonomous region’s party committee and government, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, optimize and adjust epidemic prevention and control measures, strengthen coordination and coordination, and ensure a smooth transition and social order stability, we now adjust the epidemic situation The prevention and control measures are notified as follows:

1. Optimize nucleic acid testing, and advocate non-essential nucleic acid testing. Optimize the layout and scale of convenient nucleic acid sampling points, implement the principle of voluntary and self-payment, and facilitate nucleic acid testing for people who really need it.

2. All kinds of places (including party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions, etc.), except for nursing homes, welfare homes, childcare institutions, primary and secondary schools, etc., do not check nucleic acid certificates. Nucleic acid certificates will no longer be checked for various meetings, trainings and other activities held by party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions in the region.

3. Medical institutions at all levels and types in the region will no longer check negative nucleic acid results or detect antigens for outpatient and emergency patients.

4. All localities should do a good job in ensuring the supply and stabilizing prices of key drugs, crack down on market-disturbing behaviors such as price-raising and hoarding, and advocate scientific and rational drug use.

5. All localities should strengthen the overall arrangement of human resources, attend work normally under the premise of personal protection, and ensure the normal performance of duties of agencies, normal operation of enterprises, normal operation of society, and normal life of the masses.

6. All localities should accelerate vaccination and strengthen medical security for key populations such as the elderly, patients with serious underlying diseases, and pregnant women. The districts and cities are used as the unit to implement subregional medical treatment, and each tertiary general hospital is assigned a scope of responsibility, responsible for admitting and treating severe and critical cases of key populations within the designated area; each tertiary general hospital is responsible for the second-level comprehensive Hospitals provide guidance; all localities arrange general hospitals above the second level to provide subdivided coverage for nursing homes and welfare homes within their jurisdictions; establish a working mechanism that organically combines normal reserve and dynamic deployment of medical forces to improve regional medical resource coordination and support capabilities.

7. All localities should strengthen the publicity and guidance of optimizing prevention and control policies, build social consensus, make the public’s understanding of the new coronavirus infection more scientific and rational, and improve personal health awareness.