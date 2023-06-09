Guangxi College Entrance Examination Successfully Concluded, Achievement of “Safe College Entrance Examination” Goal – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original Title: Guangxi College Entrance Examination Successfully Concluded

■It is estimated that the minimum control score line for admission will be announced on the morning of June 24, and candidates can check the results of the college entrance examination

■ From June 24th to July 2nd, the Autonomous Region Admissions and Examination Institute will open a voluntary reporting system

■On June 25-26, the Admissions and Examination Institute of the Autonomous Region will hold the 2023 Guangxi Ordinary College Admissions Consultation Meeting

At 17:00 on June 8, with the end of the foreign language test, more than 460,000 candidates in the district have completed the “big test of life”, and the 2023 college entrance examination in our district has come to a successful conclusion. From the overall situation, the whole district has achieved the goal of “safe college entrance examination” with standardized examination organization, good examination style and discipline, safe examination questions and papers, precise epidemic prevention and control, and adequate service measures.

The leaders of the autonomous region attach great importance to the work of this year’s college entrance examination, and have issued special instructions for the college entrance examination work. They have held several special meetings to deploy the safety work of the college entrance examination, and investigated and inspected the preparations for this year’s college entrance examination and the work of the college entrance examination group examination. Relevant departments at all levels fully implement the deployment requirements of the state and the autonomous region on the college entrance examination work, closely focus on the general goal of “three nos, three stability and three guarantees” of this year’s college entrance examination, and pay close attention to all aspects of the college entrance examination in a strict and practical manner , Fully escort the college entrance examination to ensure the safety and smoothness of the college entrance examination. This year, our district used face recognition equipment to verify the identity of candidates during the college entrance examination for the first time. It is the first province in the country to fully use face recognition equipment to verify the identity of candidates.

The Admissions and Examination Institute of the Autonomous Region will organize the college entrance examination marking work from June 9. It is expected to announce the minimum control score line for admission on the morning of June 24, and open the college entrance examination score query channel to candidates. Candidates can check the college entrance examination results at that time. The specific query method will be announced separately. Candidates are requested to pay close attention to the information released on the website of “Guangxi Admissions and Examination Institute” and the official WeChat public account “Liuyuan Qingfeng” in order to keep abreast of the latest situation.

This year’s college entrance examination enrollment plan is being compiled and reviewed, and the book “2023 College Entrance Examination Guide – Enrollment Plan” is expected to be released to the public before the minimum control score line for admission is determined.

From June 24th to July 2nd, the Admissions and Examination Institute of the Autonomous Region will open a voluntary reporting system. At that time, candidates can fill in the volunteer application one after another. Candidates should understand in advance the relevant regulations on the enrollment and admission of general colleges and universities in our district this year, the relevant rules and procedures for voluntary filling and filing, and make full preparations for voluntary filling.

In order to strengthen the guidance of candidates for voluntary reporting, the Admissions and Examination Institute of the Autonomous Region will hold the 2023 Guangxi Ordinary College Admissions Consultation Meeting on June 25-26. (Reporter/Liu Qin correspondent/Yang Jinjiao)