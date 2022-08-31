The Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, and mooncakes will usher in a peak of consumption. On August 26, the Guangxi Consumer Council issued the Mid-Autumn Festival Consumption Proposal: Advocating the social fashion of “practice thrift and oppose waste”, oppose excessive packaging, reject “high-priced” moon cakes, and put an end to “moon cake assassins”.

Oppose extravagance and return to traditional culture. Mooncake producers and operators should actively abide by and implement the national standard of “Restriction of Excessive Packaging Requirements for Food and Cosmetics” (GB 23350-2021) and its No. 1 Amendment Sheet and the National Development and Reform Commission, the State Administration for Market Regulation and other four departments jointly issued. The relevant requirements of the “Announcement on Curbing “Sky-High” Mooncakes and Promoting the Healthy Development of the Industry”, oppose extravagance, oppose excessive packaging, promote the return of mass consumer goods to the origin of traditional culture, and guide the formation of good social customs.

Reject “high-priced” mooncakes and focus on internal quality. Consumers should strive to be supervisors and practitioners who resist waste and practice economy. It is necessary to establish a simple, moderate, green and low-carbon scientific consumption concept, and refuse to buy excessively packaged food and “high-priced” moon cakes. Pay attention to the inner quality of moon cakes, carefully check the color, shape, ingredients, etc. of moon cakes when purchasing, don’t be superstitious about “health“, “sugar-free”, “low-fat”, “no added flavor”, “no coloring” and “preservative-free” moon cakes, Carefully choose high-priced mooncakes with excessive packaging, refurbishment, alternative, and clever names, do not compare, do not follow the trend, and avoid waste.

Put an end to “moon cake assassins” and strengthen market supervision. According to the “Notice of the State Administration for Market Regulation on Centralized Rectification of Issues such as Excessive Packaging of Commodities, “Sky-High” Mooncakes and Crab Cards and Crab Coupons, etc., issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation recently, market supervision departments at all levels should strengthen special supervision and law enforcement, and strengthen the enforcement of over-packaged moon cakes. Supervision and inspection, focusing on spot checks on the implementation of standards by moon cake production and sales enterprises and the food safety of moon cakes on sale; violations of laws that do not meet the requirements of mandatory standards for food safety, restrict excessive packaging, and do not implement clear price regulations and price fraud. , strictly investigated and punished according to law.

Multi-party publicity and guidance to purify the atmosphere of the industry. Industry associations should do a good job of policy publicity through normalized and diversified publicity, establish a good trend of appropriate packaging and oppose waste in the industry, and purify the industry atmosphere. Guide consumers to establish a scientific and rational consumption concept, focus on the inherent quality of commodities, and try to purchase and select resource-saving products and products with simple and moderate packaging. (Reporter/Wu Jiayue Intern/Zhang Yue)

(Editors: Li Minjun, Chen Lulu)

