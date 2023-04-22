Guangxi Daily releases three pictures Dalian Edition focuses on the opening ceremony of the main venue of the “March 3rd of the Zhuang Nationality Bagui Carnival” in 2023-Guangxi News

news eyeThe tide rises on March 3rd, forging ahead into a new era. On April 21, the 2023 “March 3rd Bagui Carnival of the Zhuang Nationality” kicked off with joy. On April 22, Guangxi Daily released three photos of the Dalian edition, reporting on the grand opening ceremony of the main venue of the 2023 “March 3 of Zhuang Bagui Carnival”.

Qingxiu Mountain is full of colorful flowers, lingering songs and dances, and fragrant food on Qingxiu Mountain during the festival, just like a sea of ​​joy.

On the morning of April 21, the main event of the 2023 “March 3 Bagui Carnival of the Zhuang Nationality” was joyfully opened in Qingxiu Mountain, Nanning City. The site is divided into three units: ancient style and elegant collection, fashion trendy play, and national unity. The five major categories of “Osmanthus style strong rhyme”, “National sports show”, “Meet in Guangxi”, “e-net happy shopping”, “Harmony in Bagui” are divided into three units. The display content of the section is ingeniously integrated into it. Through singing and dancing, trendy play and other on-site interactive forms, it shows the vivid practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guangxi, and shows the prosperous scene where people of all ethnic groups hug each other tightly like pomegranate seeds and develop together.

580 seconds,Watch the opening event in one mirror.

Walking into the first scene of the landscape stage of the opening ceremony, the ancient style and ancient charm rushed to the face. A long-bearded gentleman was explaining the origin of “March 3” to several young boys with long hair, and asked the students to follow the ancient custom of the Shangsi Festival, inviting guests to hold a willow planting ceremony together, entrusting the beautiful meaning of planting willows and praying for vitality , to express the good wishes of cherishing friendship and praying for health.

The ceremony of inserting willows originated from the Shangsi Festival in ancient times, entrusted the beautiful meaning of inserting willows into shade, praying for vitality, and expressing the good wishes of cherishing friendship and praying for well-being.

Wonderful battle puppet show.

With the dancing steps of the beauties in spring, the unit of “Ancient Style and Elegant Collection” opened a long and long curtain, connecting “March 3rd of the Zhuang Nationality” with the “Shangsi Festival”, a common cultural memory of the Chinese nation.

Walking into the ancient market, flags and banners are waving nearby, vendors set up stalls along the street, and the sound of hawking can be heard endlessly; Girls are laughing and playing on the swing frame. Skillful women gather in groups to discuss flower arrangement skills and embroidery patterns, covering their mouths with cheerful laughter from time to time; The singing sound floated from the water, I don’t know whose affectionate woman sang lovesickness. Farther away, someone was flying paper kites on the hillside, and flying together, there was also a strong “spring spirit” that couldn’t be melted away.

“Ancient Style and Elegant Collection” reproduces the grand scene of Shangsi

Walking in this picturesque and poetic beauty, it seems that you are in the real version of “Surfing the River During the Qingming Festival”, and you don’t know when it will be.

Antique market.

The art of flower arrangement captures the most beautiful moments of nature.

Tourists experience the game of throwing pots.

“On the first day of late spring, the sun is clear and bright. Qiqi is sweet and rainy, and the ointment is flowing.” Such a beautiful day is a golden day for literati and refined scholars to gather on the waterfront and recite poems and compositions. Among the beautiful scenery on the shore of the lake, literati and inkmen set up seats by the water, playing the piano and chess, reciting poems and painting, countless romantic and suave; and on the water not far from the shore, there is a water stage, a group of young women in neon clothes The feathers and clothes are thick and far-reaching, recreating the wonderful scene of “Chang’an Waterside with Many Beautiful People”.

Three or five literati promised to reconcile, one after another, all chanted “Spring”, and all sang “Spring”.

Interpretation of “Lanting Poetry Club”.

The painted boat shows the charm of traditional culture.

With a burst of ethereal and melodious music playing leisurely, the beauties on the water danced lightly. I saw their eyes moving, looking forward to their posture, graceful shape, ethereal and ethereal, showing a poetic, dreamlike and dreamlike beauty on the stage between mountains and rivers. The artistic conception vividly displayed the beauty of Chinese classical dance, which made the visitors mesmerized and fascinated.

Drunk tourists with singing and dancing on the water.Photo by Lu Yilin

Playing on the swing.

“March 3rd of the Zhuang Nationality” has always been fashionable, and “Bagui Carnival” is always trendy.

This year’s opening ceremony is full of “trend” and “fashion” from inside to outside. From planting willows, cuju, ordering tea, and dancing in the “Ancient Style Collection” unit, to the lively flash mob parade, Southeast Asian style show and trendy market in the “Fashion Play” unit, to the “National Unity” unit Chaoge songs, tide dances, and tide music connect the most “fashionable” “March 3rd” in different periods and regions.

Joyful play carnival.

In the “Fashion Play” section, it brings together the most “trendy”, “cool” and “fashionable” side of Guangxi today.

Dancers dressed in traditional costumes from ASEAN countries welcomed the guests with passionate dances, such as Indonesian Sea King Dance, Thai Salute Dance, Burmese Puppet Dance, Vietnamese Bamboo Hat Dance, and Brunei’s Legend of the Stars and Moon…different The “Carnival” of dances from countries and different ethnic groups gathered together, highlighting the “international style” of Guangxi.

The dynamic dance of ASEAN countries ignited the audience.

The fashion parade full of ASEAN style fully demonstrated Guangxi’s open, inclusive and energetic “international style”.

Tourists rushed to take photos with ethnic minority actors.

Among the green mountains and green waters, Guangxi national trendy clothing shows new fashion.

ASEAN dance show.Photo by Lu Yilin

The acrobats are doing dizzying somersaults up and down the little train, the skateboard boys and roller skating girls are whizzing back and forth, and the rock climbers are moving forward and backward freely on the rock wall… Thrilling and exciting extreme sports are for young people all over the world to show their individuality and express themselves. The coolest way to play is to play the heartbeat, and to show off the vigorous vitality and vitality of “Young Guangxi”.

The shuttlecock game showed off the national style.

Vibrant roller skating performance.

The acrobats waved their hands and passed on the happiness to every visitor.

Pop music and dance are at the forefront of fashion trends. Accompanied by the dynamic rhythm of the electronic music team, the pop-up hip-hop dance troupe dressed in costumes printed with Peking Opera masks used cool dance steps to show the attitude of young people to life, showing the vitality and rhythm of the fusion of tradition and fashion in contemporary Guangxi. The “Zhuang Township Mecha”, which is full of futuristic sense of technology, combines the cyberpunk-style “Mecha Warrior” with Guangxi’s national elements, showing its unique personality and fashion.

A passionate street dance performance.

The “Tide Play” activity also focuses on the concept of combining traditional national culture and modern trendy life. It has set up sections such as Guangxi cultural and creative trendy play boutique display experience, cultural tourism camping and leisure life experience, Guangxi spring and summer tour cultural tourism boutique route promotion, etc., bringing together 30 There are trendy play merchants and Guangxi cultural tourism boutique merchants. “Chaoyou Station” presents 8 Guangxi spring and summer tourism boutique routes in an innovative form; the “Chao” Haoshang themed exhibition area focuses on displaying excellent cultural and tourism creative products from all over Guangxi; the camping and leisure life experience area creates camping elements A fashion scene combined with Guangxi traditional tea culture, food culture and coffee culture…

The “Fashion Play” unit brings together many “treasures and good things”.

Bronze phoenix lanterns displayed at the cultural and creative market.

Tourists are shopping for cultural and creative handicrafts.

Live broadcast of the fruit market tide.

In today’s Guangxi, tradition and fashion blend together, folklore and fashion collide wonderfully, and inheritance and innovation keep pace with the times.

In the traditional culture of Guangxi, “March 3” is closely related to “Song” and is inseparable. Every “March 3rd”, songs are flying everywhere in villages and villages, and the whole Bagui land becomes a “big song fair”. The ups and downs, the singing voice, and the deep love.

The folk song “March 3” fully shows the national sentiment of Zhuang.

“March 3rd of the Zhuang Nationality Bagui Carnival” is constantly seeking innovative expressions of the ancient song fairs. Under the ever-changing forms, it still inherits the most classic “Song Fairs” form of “March 3rd”. In the three units of the opening ceremony, each unit has a distinctive “Great Song Fair” scene; in the “Ancient Style Collection” unit, it is a dialogue between ancient and modern culture; It is an antiphonal song for exchanges; while in the national unity unit, it is a chorus of all nationalities, singing together the beautiful voice of unity, harmony and mutual assistance.

Lion dances and drums to celebrate the festive season.

Children of the Zhuang nationality play drums on the horse mountain, and the intangible cultural heritage is passed down from generation to generation.

The pipa of the Dong people sang the song of national unity.

Taiwan compatriots brought wonderful dances.

“Sing folk songs together to respect relatives, the sound of bronze drums brings happiness, hang up the five-color sachets, open the Ruyi Jufu banner, thank parents and thank the party…” A “Welcome Song” respects relatives and welcomes guests to participate in a joyful and solemn traditional Zhuang wedding . “The newlyweds touch the eggs to connect with each other, to form a good relationship and dream come true, and to live together forever.” Amid the cheerful singing of the “Marriage Song” of the Zhuang nationality, a couple of newcomers led all the guests into a feast with strong ethnic customs. Afterwards, folk song phalanxes composed of Zhuang, Yao, Miao and other ethnic minorities from all over Guangxi shook the hydrangea balls in their hands and sang folk songs duet.

A festive and lively Guangxi-style folk wedding.

The Zhuang wedding shows its charm.

Meeting friends with songs, entertaining guests with songs, and expressing feelings with songs, the ubiquitous song fair scenes vividly show the happy life of the people in Zhuang Township who “live good days in songs every day”.

The drums sounded the prosperity and harmony, and the reeds played the happy songs. People of all ethnic groups in costumes joined hands and danced together, pushing the event to a climax. The on-site performers and tourists from all over the world couldn’t help but join in the dance, shoulder to shoulder and holding hands. The people of all ethnic groups were as intimate as a family, swaying joy and passion to their heart’s content.

National unity chorus.

People of all ethnic groups hold hands and connect hearts.

The green hills are like daisy flowers like the sea, and the singing is like the tide and dancing. Accompanied by a clear and intense cry, a phoenix soared into the sky, spreading its wings and flying high.

At this moment, laughter filled the entire venue, and moving songs came from this song fair where the spring tide was surging, and resounded through the land of Bagui, conveying that the people of all ethnic groups in the region bear in mind the leader’s entrustment, appreciate the party’s gratitude, and follow the party , the strenuous footsteps of building a magnificent Guangxi in the new era, a magnificent Guangxi full of vigor, vitality, self-confidence, and high-quality economic and social development is being colorfully displayed in front of the world.

Tourists flock to taste the national cuisine.

The market there concentratedly displays the “Na” culture of Guangxi.

The traditional high-pillar lion dance attracts many tourists to stop and watch.Photo by Xu Xing

The Zhuang wedding shows its charm.

National costumes become a beautiful scenery.

The Tianqin of the Zhuang nationality is melodious and melodious.

Guangxi Daily-Guangxi Cloud Client Reporter Sun Pengyuan He Minghua Luo Jing Zhong Wenchang Wu Liping