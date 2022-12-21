Xinhua News Agency, Nanning, December 20th Question: Guangxi: Doctors “netizens” warmly answer questions for COVID-19 patients at home

Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Kaiying

At 7:00 p.m., the inpatient building of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University was brightly lit. After finishing his work in the ward, Wang Ke, the chief physician of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, returned to the lounge and immediately took out his mobile phone to reply to the patient’s questions seriously. Online consultation.

With the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, the demand for medical treatment and medicine for home-infected people is increasing significantly. Since December 16, Wang Ke has provided more than 1,300 consultation services online. “Not everyone has a doctor friend, but they can have doctor ‘netizens’.” Wang Ke said that there were nearly a hundred questions in the past afternoon, and while waiting for the cafeteria to deliver food, you can hurry up and make more money. A “netizen” answered questions.

Faced with such a large number of consultation needs, how to achieve accurate and efficient responses? Wang Ke sorted out the patients’ questions in time, and found that most of the questions focused on the specific use of antipyretics, how to relieve discomfort symptoms such as nasal congestion and sore throat, etc. He compiled a set of reply templates with pictures and texts for these common problems, and then gave special reminders according to the personalized situation. For example, when answering a self-reported “adult favism” patient asking what medicine to use for fever, he specifically urged to avoid the use of acetaminophen.

Wang Ke said that every reply to the consultation is a good opportunity to popularize medical science. It can not only let patients know in time whether it is “ok or not” and how to deal with it, but also hope they know more about “why”.

In addition to answering questions, timely identification of patients who need to seek medical treatment as soon as possible is also an important part of online consultation and answering. Just the night before yesterday, Wang Ke received an online consultation from a new crown patient who said, “I was admitted to the hospital with acute myocarditis last year…today I have very little urine, my eyes are edema, and my heart rate is over 100. What should I do?” He immediately replied: “Suggestions Go to the hospital as soon as possible without delay, tonight.” After receiving the advice, the patient went to the hospital and is currently hospitalized for further treatment.

In response to the “difficult to see a doctor” problems such as long queues in fever clinics in some hospitals recently, localities are making efforts to optimize processes, expand medical resources, and increase consulting rooms and medical staff. Among them, Internet hospitals are playing an increasingly important role. Li Yongqiang, deputy director of the Health and Health Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, introduced that Guangxi has formulated a hierarchical and classified treatment strategy for positive patients. Asymptomatic infections and mild cases are generally treated at home. At the same time, qualified medical institutions are required to actively develop online medical care. Through remote guidance, Internet medical care and other online + offline methods provide rehabilitation guidance and psychological support for people living at home.

The Internet hospital platform of the hospital where Wang Ke works has recently launched the “nucleic acid positive online diagnosis and treatment area”, which is divided into children’s diagnosis and treatment area, adult diagnosis and treatment area, maternal diagnosis and treatment area, and nursing consultation area, where professional doctors provide professional guidance. According to the relevant person in charge of the hospital, if patients have any questions related to the new coronavirus infection in their daily life or during their home treatment, they can consult the doctor for free through the online diagnosis and treatment area.

In April this year, Wang Kezeng took the initiative to invite Ying to go to Shanghai to support the fight against the epidemic. As the leader of the medical team of the fifth Guangxi Medical Assistance Team to Shanghai, he shouldered the treatment work of a hospital in Shanghai. Many patients with new coronavirus infection admitted there had high-risk risk factors, including underlying diseases and advanced age. He and the members of the medical team Have accumulated a lot of experience.

After dinner, Wang Ke devoted himself to the online consultation service again. “Dr. Wang, thank you for replying me so late” “You should also pay attention to rest and strengthen your immunity”…Wang Ke also felt warm when he received the blessing from the patient “netizen” before the end of the consultation.