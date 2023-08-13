Guangxi Experiences Heavy Rainfall and Potential Drought Alleviation

Heavy Rainfall Hits Cities in Guangxi, China

August 11, 2022 – During the evening peak period on August 11, several cities in Guangxi, China, including Nanning, Qinzhou, Guigang, and Laibin, experienced strong echo activities and heavy rainfall. This weather phenomenon was accompanied by thunder and lightning, as well as short-term strong winds. In Nanning, the urban area received heavy rainfall ranging from 40-60 mm, with some areas seeing over 100 mm. The highest recorded rainfall occurred at Nanhu Lake in Qingxiu District, reaching 109.7 mm. As a result, some roads in the urban area were flooded, prompting an upgrade of the warning signal from orange to red.

According to meteorological experts, this precipitation event exhibits similar characteristics compared to the Beibu Gulf monsoon low pressure that occurred from April 4 to 8. However, the current heavy rainfall is more scattered and lasts for a shorter duration. The experts predict that the rainfall system will weaken from the evening of August 11 to the 12th, resulting in decreased precipitation.

The forecast for the upcoming week (August 12-18) indicates that Guangxi will continue to experience heavy rainfall due to the influence of the tropical convergence zone. Some areas may even experience local heavy to heavy rain. On the 12th, southern Guangxi will witness the strongest rainfall, gradually diminishing on the 13th. From the 14th to the 15th, a temporary rest period is expected with showers or thunderstorms in most areas. However, rain will resume on the 16th as the convergence zone moves northward and weak cold air diffusion influences the region. Moderate rain and local heavy rain are expected from the 16th to the 18th.

Meteorological experts have issued warnings regarding the continuous rainfall in Guangxi. The overlapping rainy areas in the coming week may result in significant accumulated rainfall, which can lead to secondary disasters such as landslides, landslips, and floods in small and medium-sized rivers. These events will have adverse effects on agricultural production and transportation. However, the continuous precipitation may alleviate the region’s drought and allow for water storage. Authorities urge arid areas to take advantage of the rainfall to combat drought.

Monitoring data shows that on August 11, 468 villages and towns in 42 counties (cities, districts) across 10 cities in Guangxi experienced varying degrees of meteorological drought. The drought area covered 91,000 square kilometers, accounting for 38.4% of the total area. Guilin, Liuzhou, and Wuzhou were particularly affected by severe drought conditions.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to take necessary precautions during the unpredictable weather conditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

