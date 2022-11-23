Guangxi gives full play to the role of the “small personal professional” party building contact point to benefit enterprises and rescue companies, injecting new momentum into the development of market players

People’s Daily reported that in the early winter season, the production workshop of Guangxi Hugui Food Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Hugui Group”) located in Liuzhou Luosifen Industrial Park, Guangxi was busy. The staff were producing prepackaged snail noodles according to standardized requirements. Sample inspection and data recording of semi-finished products such as peanuts and bean curd sticks.

Promoting the standardized production of bagged snail noodles is a difficult problem that Hugui Group has always wanted to solve. After learning about this situation, the Party Committee of Liuzhou “Xiao Ge Special”, relying on the “one-stop” service platform of Liuzhou snail noodles and the Liuzhou Standard Technology and Intellectual Property Research Center, specially set up a Liuzhou snail noodle industry development service team to guide Hugui The Group participates in the creation of standardized good practice.

“If it weren’t for the strong support and help of the ‘Xiao Ge Zhuan’ party committee, we would certainly not have been able to successfully pass the third-party enterprise standardization good behavior evaluation organized by the China Standardization Association.” Luo Anfeng, chairman of Hugui Group, said.

According to reports, as of the end of October this year, Guangxi had more than 1 million private enterprises and 3.0628 million individual industrial and commercial households, accounting for 95.88% of the total market entities. To promote the healthy development of the non-public economy, it is necessary to continuously strengthen the party’s leadership over small and micro enterprises, individual industrial and commercial households, and professional markets, and give full play to the role of bridges and ties between the “small and professional” party building contact points.

“We have vigorously promoted the in-depth integration of party building and ‘small private’ production and management, industrial upgrading, and social services, and introduced and implemented a series of policies and measures to ‘stabilize the vitality of the main body’ to serve the healthy development of the non-public economy.” Ze told reporters that Guangxi has set up a “Xiaogezhuan” party committee, set up a leading group for the region’s “Xiaogezhuan” party building work, and relied on the city and county market supervision departments to simultaneously establish city and county “Xiaogezhuan” party committees (general party branches) , In more than 830 grassroots market supervision institutes and “small professional” economic organizations, a joint party organization was formed to help solve the difficulties and problems encountered in production and operation.

In response to the financing needs of market entities, the autonomous region’s “two new” organization Party Working Committee and the Party Group of the Market Supervision Bureau took the lead, and worked closely with financial institutions such as the Autonomous Region Rural Credit Union and Guilin Bank to explore the establishment of a “small individual” party organization financial service mechanism , Introduce guarantee companies for “small personal special” loans, and recommend financial service specialists to provide financing and credit services. From January to October, the Rural Credit Union of the Autonomous Region and the Bank of Guilin issued a total of 312,000 small and micro enterprise loans, totaling 254.043 billion yuan. Among them, a total of 254,400 individual industrial and commercial households have been granted loans of 50.427 billion yuan, which has sent “timely rain” to the rescue of many “small and professional” market players and injected “red kinetic energy” into development.

Walking into the Xinxing Farmers Market in Wanxiu District, Wuzhou City, the plaques of “Communist Party Member Operating Households” hanging on some merchant stalls are particularly eye-catching. In front of the pork stall owned by Party member Li Xiaolan, she is quickly cutting, weighing, bagging and collecting money from customers.

“‘Communist Party Operator’ is a gold-lettered signboard, and it is also a promise of integrity. Customers trust the quality of my pork here, and it sells well.” Li Xiaolan said.

“Identities are brightened, complaints are lowered, and the market is hot.” In order to promote the majority of party members to actively serve market players, Guangxi has 396 “small individual” party organizations and 1,546 party members who have participated in the open commitment activity of integrity measurement in the market trade market, 5,187 Party members in the field of “small and professional” participated in the activities of “showing identity, showing responsibilities, and making promises” to consolidate the foundation of “stability” and gather the power of “advancement”.