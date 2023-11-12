Guangxi hosts first National Student (Youth) Games, showcasing the competitive spirit and youthful talent of young athletes

The lush land of Bagui in November has become a hub of youthful energy and athletic prowess as the first National Student (Youth) Games is in full swing. Hosted by Guangxi, this exciting event is the first competitive national comprehensive sports meeting, with participants from all across the country.

From venue construction to event security and volunteer services, the local government has been relentless in their efforts to ensure the success of the games. The games have been hosted in a way that is simple, safe, and exciting, keeping in line with the spirit of youth and sportsmanship. With 48 competition venues and a total of 805 minor events, the Youth League has been attracting nearly 18,000 athletes from all corners of the country to show off their skills and dedication.

One of the unique features of the event is the Guposhan Football Base in Hezhou, Guangxi, where 12 football teams have been competing in the men’s football open group. The competition fields are nestled among the picturesque mountains, giving the venue a truly distinctive charm. The football base was developed from an abandoned tailings pond, showcasing the city’s commitment to ecological restoration and the development of sports infrastructure.

In addition to the sporting events, the games have been marked by an emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness. The opening ceremony of the event featured a green and low-carbon lighting ceremony with nearly 5,000 college students serving as cast and crew. This reflects the dedication to environmental protection and the cultivation of future leaders in the field of sports and education.

The event has also been marked by the hard work and dedication of the “Little Green Mang” volunteers, who have gone above and beyond to ensure the smooth running of the games. Their efforts have been recognized and appreciated by the athletes, with more than 600 letters of thanks being received since the opening of the Athletes Village.

Amidst the strong spirit of competition, athletes have been showcasing their talent and determination. The games have seen some remarkable performances, with young athletes breaking records and making a name for themselves in various events.

The Youth League not only serves as a platform for athletic excellence but also embodies the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship. As the competition continues, it is clear that the games are not just about winning medals, but also about fostering a deep sense of community and pride in the achievements of young athletes.

