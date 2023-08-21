Guangxi Leads the Way in Ecological Conservation on National Ecological Day

Guangxi Leads the Way in Ecological Protection Efforts: National Ecological Day Announced

Nanning, August 21st – August 15th, 2023 marked the first-ever National Ecological Day in China. To commemorate this significant day, the 2023 National Ecological Day Guangxi home promotion campaign was launched in Nanning with the theme “Green waters and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains.” The event emphasized the importance of ecological preservation and highlighted Guangxi’s leading role in protecting the environment.

Guangxi’s commitment to the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature has been evident since the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan.” The region’s forestry system, guided by the belief that green water and lush mountains are invaluable assets, has made great strides in maintaining and preserving its natural ecology. As a result, Guangxi is now widely recognized for its remarkable achievements in the field of forestry ecology.

One notable accomplishment is the continuous growth in the total amount of forest and grass resources. With a focus on integrated protection and systematic management, Guangxi has implemented major projects for the restoration and protection of crucial ecosystems. Through these efforts, the region has achieved both the quantity and quality of land greening. Since the start of the “14th Five-Year Plan,” Guangxi has completed more than 3 million acres of afforestation every year. The area of artificial forests in the region now ranks first in the country, with a stock of living trees reaching 990 million cubic meters and a carbon storage of forest vegetation estimated at approximately 530 million tons. Furthermore, Guangxi’s grassland area is now the largest in South China, and the region leads the nation in reducing the area of severe rocky desertification land.

The protection of ancient and famous trees has been a priority for Guangxi. The region organizes various voluntary tree planting and forest protection activities, encouraging widespread participation from the public. Every year, more than 82 million trees are voluntarily planted, contributing to the continuous improvement of Guangxi’s ecosystem functions.

In terms of biodiversity, Guangxi ranks third in the country in terms of richness. The region is home to 223 nature reserves, scenic spots, forest parks, geological parks, and other protected areas, covering an area of 2.2536 million hectares. These designated areas effectively safeguard 90% of the national key protected wild animal species, 89.4% of the national key protected wild plant species, and approximately 44% of the mangrove wetlands. Guangxi has made significant progress in mangrove protection, with the protected area accounting for 34.7% of the country’s total, ranking second nationwide. The region’s wetland protection rate is also on the rise, increasing from 31.9% at the end of the “13th Five-Year Plan” period to 34.56% in 2022. Furthermore, Guangxi boasts 32 important wetlands and 4 internationally recognized wetlands.

Thanks to its conservation efforts, Guangxi has experienced a surge in the discovery of new plant and terrestrial wild vertebrate species. Over the past five years, more than 50 new plant species and 136 new terrestrial wild vertebrate species have been identified. The region is also home to several endemic endangered and protected species, such as the white-headed langur, eastern black crested gibbon, Yaoshan crocodile lizard, fire paulownia, Yuanbaoshan fir, and resource fir. The success of the Chongzuo White-headed Langur National Nature Reserve and surrounding communities in achieving sustainable development through ecological protection has earned it a spot among the world‘s 100+ outstanding cases.

Guangxi’s prevention and control of ecological disasters have yielded remarkable results. The introduction of various measures, including forest fire prevention strategies, epidemics control, and the regulation of diseased wood circulation, has proven effective in minimizing ecological risks. Forest fire damage in the region is now at a rate of 0.15‰, while the disaster rate of forestry pests stands at 7‰. These figures demonstrate the region’s commitment to safeguarding its forest ecological resources.

As Guangxi takes center stage in promoting ecological protection, it sets an example for the entire nation. The successful implementation of the National Ecological Day highlights Guangxi’s dedication to preserving its natural environment, which continues to place the region at the forefront of China‘s ecological endeavors.

(Wang Yong, Jiang Yinghong)

