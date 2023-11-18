Guangxi Nanning Garden Expo hosts launch event for Automobile Tourism Conference 2023

The Guangxi Automobile Tourism Conference 2023 and the “One-Click Travel to Guangxi” event were launched at the Guangxi Nanning Garden Expo on November 18. The three-day event featured a variety of activities, including automobile tourism equipment exhibitions, creative tourism exhibitions, an intangible cultural heritage rice noodle food festival, RV and outdoor equipment exhibitions, and more. The event aimed to provide a refreshing experience for attendees.

During the launch ceremony, actors performed songs and dances to entertain the crowd. Additionally, two girls in national costumes experienced the car camp exhibition area, while citizens visited the RV exhibition area and shopped for “Guangxi delicacies.” Many attendees were also attracted to the delicious food being sold at various stalls, and a child was seen admiring the tasty treats available.

The “One-Click Travel to Guangxi” event is expected to bring a boost to tourism in the region and provide attendees with a fun and enjoyable experience. Overall, the launch of the event was a success, with many people enthusiastic about the activities and exhibitions on offer.

Share this: Facebook

X

