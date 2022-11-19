The picture shows the scene of the press conference.Photo by Zhang Wenqian

Chinanews.com, Nanning, November 19th (Zhang Wenqian) Li Yongqiang, deputy director of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Health Committee, introduced on the evening of the 18th that Guangxi has implemented the country’s 20 measures to optimize epidemic prevention and control, and will strictly follow the normalized nucleic acid testing and local epidemics. In the future, regional nucleic acid testing and other clear requirements should be carried out. At the same time, combined with the actual situation in the border areas of Guangxi, nucleic acid testing should be scientifically and accurately organized. “Neither increase the number of layers, nor reduce it at will.”

On the same day, a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was held in Nanning. Li Yongqiang introduced at the meeting that Guangxi optimized some prevention and control measures in light of the actual situation, in accordance with the principle of “voluntary, free, pick and go, and no restriction on movement” to provide Provide a nucleic acid test service immediately after the inter-provincial migrants arrive in the local area. At the same time, based on the actual situation in the border areas of Guangxi, the border villages continued to carry out normal nucleic acid testing and monitoring as required, and the 8 border counties (cities, districts) dynamically adjusted nucleic acid testing measures according to the needs of epidemic prevention and control.

Li Yongqiang introduced that Guangxi has made it clear that areas where the epidemic has not occurred strictly implement the normalized nucleic acid testing requirements, carry out nucleic acid testing for risk positions and key personnel, and do not expand the scope of nucleic acid testing. In addition, areas where local epidemics occur should be comprehensively judged based on factors such as the size of the population in the area where the epidemic occurs, whether the source of infection is clear, whether there is a risk of community transmission, and whether the transmission chain is clear. The scope, frequency and sequence of testing groups.

Wu Jinchang, deputy director of the Department of Education of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, introduced that colleges and universities, primary and secondary schools, and kindergartens in Guangxi must implement regular campus prevention and control in a scientific and accurate manner. Implement the requirements for the integrated management of teachers, students and staff in colleges and universities, do a good job in health monitoring and identity verification of personnel entering and leaving the school, and strictly prevent the epidemic from entering the campus. Unblock the channels for teachers and students to report their appeals, continuously improve the rapid response to problems and solve the feedback mechanism, and promptly accept, respond to and properly solve the “urgent, difficult and anxious” problems of teachers and students.

Li Yongqiang introduced that in order to effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, Guangxi has established three white lists of key industrial enterprises, freight drivers and passengers, and logistics assistance companies to bail out companies, and strengthen the coordination of logistics transportation and industrial chain supply chains; innovative implementation of border port areas Hierarchical and zonal management, and strictly implement closed-loop management of ports. At present, the Friendship Pass has become the first port in the country to implement regional and hierarchical management under the epidemic situation, and the only port to maintain the uninterrupted operation of travel inspection and cargo inspection, which effectively guarantees the stability of the China-ASEAN supply chain industry chain.

For foreign defense imports, Guangxi strictly implements the relevant requirements for the division of risk areas, the management of high-risk personnel in the port area, and the control of entry personnel. 5-day home health monitoring”, and the adjustment of entry personnel from “7-day centralized isolation + 3-day home health monitoring” to “5-day centralized isolation + 3-day home isolation”, etc., effectively blocked the epidemic and improved the efficiency of port customs clearance.

Huang Yi, deputy director of the Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, introduced that Guangxi will strengthen inspection and supervision, strictly prohibit port customs clearance from temporarily suspending inspection operations, and arbitrarily block traffic and logistics lines and other “one-size-fits-all” problems, and make every effort to ensure smooth port customs clearance.