On September 28, 2021, power lines in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

[Look at China News, February 27, 2023](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Muzi Li)GuangxiZhuang Autonomous RegionPublic Security BureaubecausearrearsJanuary this yearelectricity billand historyliquidated damagesMore than 480,000 yuan, the localpowered byBureaucallthe incident detonated the Internet, and many mainland netizens said that they couldn’t believe it was true, “The landlord’s family has no surplus food, so it can be seen that the three-year blockade has severely damaged the economy.”

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

The Guangxi Public Security Department owed electricity bills and liquidated damages of 480,000 yuan and was urged to pay

According to the cover news report, on February 27, a “Power Outage Notification Letter” suspected to involve the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Public Security Bureau was circulated on the Internet. The document mentions that in January 2023, the department’s electricity bill and historical liquidated damages totaled more than 483,900 yuan, which has not been settled after repeated reminders, and the power supply unit will stop supplying power from February 27. Settlement of the above electricity bill”.

On the morning of the 27th, a staff member of the customer service hotline 95598 of China Southern Power Grid Guangxi Power Grid Company said that the user named “Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Public Security Bureau” at No. 34 Xinmin Road, Nanning City had not settled the electricity bill for two months. There are more than 400,000 yuan in unpaid electricity bills per day, including liquidated damages, and the power has not yet been cut off. The employee also said that he did not know the specific situation of the online document, and would register relevant information for feedback.

At about 12 o’clock on the 27th, the customer service hotline staff of China Southern Power Grid Guangxi Power Grid Company stated that the user’s electricity bill has been settled and there will be no power outage. The staff of the Guangxi Public Security Bureau responded, “It has been dealt with, and there will be no power outage.”

Nanning Power Supply Bureau’s reminder notice warns that there will be a power outage. Lu Min: It’s really unheard of

A red-headed document signed on the Internet as “Qingxiu Power Supply Branch of Nanning Power Supply Bureau” shows that the Public Security Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is the customer of the bureau’s power supply according to law. As of February 24, 2023, the unit located at No. 34 Xinmin Road In January 2019, the electricity bill and historical liquidated damages totaled 483,848.85 yuan, which has not been settled after repeated reminders. From February 27th, the power supply to your unit will be cut off.”



Qingxiu Power Supply Branch of Nanning Power Supply Bureau is a red-headed document to urge the payment of electricity bills. (Image source: Internet screenshot)

According to top news reports, at about 9:00 am on the 27th, the relevant staff of the Guangxi Public Security Bureau said that there is still electricity and they can still go to work normally. The customer service personnel of Guangxi Power Grid Company of China Southern Power Grid said that there are indeed more than 480,000 yuan in electricity bills that have not been paid, and the specific time of power outage shall be determined by on-site work.

At around 11:30 a.m. on the 27th, the customer service staff of China Southern Power Grid Guangxi Power Grid took the initiative to reply that the current query system shows that the Guangxi Public Security Bureau has settled the electricity bill and has not carried out power outage operations.

In this regard, the Weibo account “For the Books” said, “The Public Security Bureau of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region owes electricity bills, and even asks the power supply department to pursue it online. This is really unheard of. Such news, many people will think it is fake at first glance. , I didn’t expect it to be true. The Public Security Department is a full-funded unit, and it is said that it will not owe electricity bills; since the electricity bill is owed, it means that the appropriation from the superior has not been in place. The Public Security Department. The power supply department issued such a notice to create public opinion. The Public Security Department can ask the Finance Department for money based on this, and the Finance Department has to give it. This is a happy thing for the Public Security Department and the power supply department. Find out, is the electricity bill owed by the Public Security Bureau for office electricity or the police’s home electricity? If it is the electricity bill owed by the family area, then the relevant personnel who owed the electricity bill should be held accountable.”

Net reviews overturned “Dianba dare to ask the knife to ask for electricity bills”

Netizens commented on the incident of Guangxi Public Security Bureau being urged to pay electricity bills. Some netizens said, “The landlord’s family has no surplus food. It can be seen that the three-year blockade has caused serious harm to the economy.” It is estimated that even the salaries of civil servants cannot be paid!” “A power organization is so courageous, it dares to provoke a violent organization!”

“It is estimated that the electricity wasted every month is enough for ordinary households to use for several years.” “Flood flooded the Dragon King Temple, and the bandits attacked the bandit’s lair… what the hell” “This is actually a small problem. Organize a visit to Guangxi’s power supply workers.” The electricity bill is enough for the large-scale inspection of prostitutes.” “The details of electricity consumption should be announced so that everyone can monitor whether the electricity consumption is reasonable.” Pi also owes wages and jumps back?”

“In fact, there is no need to over-interpret this matter. Since the anti-corruption public security system has become more and more difficult to make money, the funds allocated by the government have been allocated. If you spend less on the bureau, you can get more points. This little electricity bill can be waived with a drink. They must have been at odds with the leadership. Including the traffic police system, the traffic monitoring in the city is often shut down in order to save electricity costs.” “The director of the power supply bureau was arrested for soliciting prostitutes after a while!”

“Still struggling to maintain a seemingly terrifying and tall image. In fact, the interior has festered to the point of being unsustainable, and the ship is about to capsize, so I made great strides to use the North Korean model to continue my life. Unfortunately, once people see the light, they will never see it again. I can’t live in lies.” “The gangsters used to be in the mountains, but now they are in the police. These gangsters are used to the overlord’s meal, and they don’t want to pay the electricity bill!”

Source: Watch China

Short URL:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint requires the authorization of this site. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.