[The Epoch Times, February 28, 2023]Recently, the Guangxi Autonomous Region Public Security Bureau was rumored to owe 480,000 yuan (RMB, the same below) in electricity bills. The customer service personnel of China Southern Power Grid Guangxi Power Grid Company confirmed that this matter is true. After the incident aroused the attention of the Internet, the relevant fees were not paid.

On February 27, a power outage notification letter issued by Qingxiu Power Supply Branch of Nanning Power Supply Bureau was reported on the mainland network. The notice shows that as of February 24, the Guangxi Public Security Bureau’s January electricity bill and historical liquidated damages totaled 483,848.85 yuan, of which the electricity bill principal was 477,791.09 yuan and the liquidated damages were 6,057.76 yuan. The power will be cut off from February 27.

“Top News” reported on the 27th that at about 9 a.m. that day, the relevant staff of the Guangxi Public Security Bureau replied that there was still a call. The customer service personnel of Guangxi Power Grid Company of China Southern Power Grid said that the Guangxi Public Security Bureau did not pay the electricity bill of more than 480,000 yuan. It had paid the fee on February 20, but it was still so far behind.

The customer service staff said that the specific timing of the power outage depends on the on-site work, and it has not stopped yet.

This incident sparked heated discussions on the Internet in mainland China. Netizens asked: “Is the knife short of money?”

On the afternoon of the 27th, Qingxiu Power Supply Branch of Nanning Power Supply Bureau and the Service Center of Guangxi Public Security Department jointly issued the “Explanation on the Payment of Electricity Fees at No. 34 Xinmin Road, Nanning City”, saying that after the relocation of the Public Security Department, other units settled in the office area, and the In January 2023, the office area started the electricity meter household renovation, and the remittance and payment were not timely, and the relevant fees have been paid in full.

A netizen said with a “canghai smile”: “Why can the public security pay in arrears? And we all pre-charge, and the power will be cut off automatically if the balance is insufficient.”

“Matcha Kaya” said: “If I don’t expose it, I guess I won’t come back.”

