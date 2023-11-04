Guangxi’s Local Opera Takes Center Stage: Blending Tradition with the World

Guangxi’s local opera is showcasing its unique skills and blending with the world to take on new life, as 33 plays, over 100 activities, and performances from various countries and regions are being featured in Guilin. Traditional operas such as Guangxi opera, Cai Diao, and Guangxi Wenchang are entertaining Chinese and foreign tourists against the backdrop of Guilin’s beautiful landscapes.

The Gui Opera, known for its local highlights different from Peking Opera and other operas, is attracting attention. Chen Zhenkun, who plays Song Renzong in the Gui Opera “The King Resigns to the Dynasty”, emphasized the distinctiveness of local operas in an interview.

Guilin boasts a rich heritage of opera culture, with Gui Opera, Cai Diao, Guangxi Wenchang, and Guilin Fishing Drum listed as representative items of China‘s national intangible cultural heritage. The city continues to nurture the art form with numerous theaters, parks, and fairs where inheritors can be seen performing and preserving these traditional operas.

The Guangxi Provincial Art Museum, located on Jiefang West Road in Guilin, has played a significant role in promoting drama culture. In the 1940s, well-known Chinese artists launched the “Southwestern Drama Exhibition,” which showcased emerging dramas and traditional arts, such as Gui opera and puppet theater, on the streets of Guilin. The city is now preparing to host the 2023 Guilin Art Festival in continuation of its rich historical and cultural legacy.

The Guilin Drama Creation Research Center has been instrumental in modernizing Guangxi opera through innovative performances, nurturing young talents, and introducing opera into schools. Wu Siting, a renowned actor from the center, recently performed the Guilin Opera “Horse” to an enthusiastic audience at Guilin Yushan Park. Gui Opera, with its 300-year history, has emerged as the most representative local opera in Guangxi.

In recent years, Guangxi Opera has gained momentum through constant innovation in makeup, costumes, performance forms, and repertoire. This effort has aimed to attract a wider audience, particularly young people, by revitalizing the artistic charm of traditional opera and the ancient opera culture.

Guangxi Theater has been at the forefront of promoting local opera with its rich national customs and distinctive regional characteristics. It has successfully accumulated, restored, and inherited 109 excerpts of local opera and over 20 traditional plays. The theater has also introduced unique stunts that have gained popularity overseas. For example, during the 35th International Theater Association World Congress in Spain in 2017, Gui opera classics like “Out of the Box with a Stick,” “Changing Clothes in the Box,” and “Backflip into the Box” astonished the audience, showcasing the world power of China‘s traditional theater culture.

Guangxi Theater aims to strengthen cultural exchanges with ASEAN countries and plans to re-perform Vietnamese opera “Clam, Clam, Snail, Clam” next year. This exchange and integration with the global theater community will help break the boundaries and bring international recognition to Guangxi’s local opera tradition.

