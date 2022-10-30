October 29, 2022 Guangzhou New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Situation

From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 29, 2022, there were 66 new local confirmed cases in the city, of which 34 cases were found in the investigation of close contacts or persons involved in the epidemic who had been included in the quarantine observation, and 20 cases were found in the control personnel in medium and high-risk areas. Among them, 9 cases were found in the regional nucleic acid screening, 2 cases were found in the screening of people who visited the fever clinic, and 1 case was found in the screening of key personnel from other provinces who came to Guangzhou; 125 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, of which 82 cases were 26 cases were found in the inspection of control personnel in medium and high risk areas, 15 cases were found in the regional nucleic acid screening, and 1 case was found in the yellow code personnel who have been included in health management. During the investigation, 1 case was found in the investigation of key personnel from other provinces who came to Guangzhou. There were 2 newly imported confirmed cases and 10 imported asymptomatic infections.

As of 24:00 on October 29, 2022, a total of 8,884 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia have been reported in the city. Among them, 4,267 were confirmed cases (2,701 imported from abroad and 1,566 domestically), and 350 were still being treated in hospital; 4,617 were asymptomatic (3,575 imported and 1,042 domestically), and 780 were still under medical observation.

Local confirmed cases 1-11: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed cases 12-31: living in Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed cases 32-33: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 34: living in Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 35: living in Ruibao Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed cases 36-39: living in Baiyun Lake Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed cases 40-46: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed cases 47-48: living in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 49: living in Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed cases 50: living in Dayuan Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 51: living in Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed cases 52-53: living in Zhuji Street, Tianhe District.

Local confirmed case 54: living in Xinya Street, Huadu District.

The above-mentioned cases 1-54 were found during the investigation by the isolation observers or the control personnel in the medium and high risk areas.

Local confirmed cases 55-57: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed case 58: living in Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Local confirmed cases 59-60: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 61: living in Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 62: living in Nanhuaxi Street, Haizhu District.

Local confirmed case 63: living in Dashi Street, Panyu District.

The above cases 55-63 were found in regional nucleic acid screening.

Local confirmed case 64: living in Qianjin Street, Tianhe District.

Local confirmed case 65: living in Jiangnan Middle Street, Haizhu District.

The above-mentioned infected persons 64-65 were found in the screening of personnel who visited the fever clinic.

Local confirmed case 66: living in Ningxi Street, Zengcheng District.It was found in the investigation of key personnel from other provinces who came to Guangzhou.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 1-18: living in Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 19-28: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 29-39: live in Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 40-48: live in Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 49-50: living in Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infection 51: living in Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 52-66: living in Baiyun Lake Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 67-78: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 79-80: Live in Jianggao Town, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 81-83: live in Dayuan Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 84-85: living in Zhongluotan Town, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 86: lives in Jinsha Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 87: Lives in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 88: lives in Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 89: Lives in Xinshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 90: Lives in Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 91-99: living in Zhuji Street, Tianhe District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 99: living in Linhe Street, Tianhe District.

100 local asymptomatic infections: living in Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 101: living in Shipai Street, Tianhe District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 102: living in Tangxia Street, Tianhe District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 103: living in Xiancun Street, Tianhe District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 104: living in Changxing Street, Tianhe District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 105: living in Dadong Street, Yuexiu District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 106: living in Dongsha Street, Liwan District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 107: Lives in Dashi Street, Panyu District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 108: Lives in Xinya Street, Huadu District.

The above-mentioned asymptomatic infection 1-108 was found during the inspection of quarantine observers or control personnel in medium and high-risk areas.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 109-111: living in Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 112-113: living in Changgang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 114: living in Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 115: living in Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 116: living in Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 117: Lives in Nanshitou Street, Haizhu District.

Local asymptomatic infected persons 118-120: living in Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 121: Lives in Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 122: living in Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Local asymptomatic infected person 123: living in Longdong Street, Tianhe District.

The above-mentioned asymptomatic infected persons 109-123 were found in regional nucleic acid screening.

Local asymptomatic infected person 124: living in Baiyun Lake Street, Baiyun District.It was found in the inspection of yellow code personnel who have been included in health management.

Local asymptomatic infected person 125: Lives in Ningxi Street, Zengcheng District.It was found in the investigation of key personnel from other provinces who came to Guangzhou.

The above 191 infected persons have been transferred to the Eighth Hospital Affiliated to Guangzhou Medical University for isolation and treatment in a closed-loop, and their condition is stable. Relevant close contacts and epidemic-related places have been controlled.

According to the epidemiological survey, the main newly-involved places of the above-mentioned infected persons are as follows

Haizhu District

Jianghai Street: Nanhua Street (South Five Lane, Ten Lane), Jiangbei Longxili (Five Lane, Nine Lane), Jiangbei Donghai Street (Jinrong Supermarket, Café Alley, Qingheli Three Lane), Zezefa Department Store Stores, Haolun Convenience Store, Jude Ring Street, Jude Middle Road;

Fengyang Street: Kangluweiyuan Yellow Code Testing Site, Kangledong Community Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Fenghe Community Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Wucun Community Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Fuzhiyuan Department Store Ninth Branch, Mingji Baodian, Xin Konka Snack Shop , Jiayi Xianhui, Fuyou Supermarket Kangle Store, Weiran Jinhe Xinle Convenience Store, Kangle Nanyue Chuanwei Noodles, Jingchu Chuanshu Food City, Jiajiafu Supermarket (Lujiang West Street Store), Evergreen Maixiangyuan , Kangle Zhongyue (South 10th Alley, 11th Alley, Xinjie 1st Alley, Weiye Garment Factory, Fuzhiyuan Department Store), Kangle Dongyue (Haiguofang, South Street), Desheng New Village 4th Alley, Ruikang Road five alleys;

Nanzhou Street: Lijiao Village Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Xijiao Auditorium Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Guangzhou Spring Hotel, Longjiang Pig’s Foot Rice in Houjiao Nanbian Street, Xiaoxiao Traditional Chinese Medicine Physiotherapy Center, Meiyijia (Nanzhou Road Store), Niwei Clothing, Youpinhui Supermarket (Hengzhou Xiaoyuan Point), Nanzhou Street Community Health Service Center, Senyu Xingyuan, Lijiao Village Huanxiufang Sixth Lane, Xijiao Village South Street (Three Lanes and Tenth Lanes);

Changgang Street: Fever Clinic of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University;

Chigang Street: Nucleic Acid Sampling Site of Lujiang Neighborhood Committee, Nucleic Acid Sampling Site of Kecun Neighborhood Committee, Nucleic Acid Sampling Site of Nanxian Neighborhood Committee, Jiushitou Dongyue Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Jiaming Yang Roasted Meat (Dajiangzhi Street Store), Fang Jie Cuisine (Dajiangzhi Street Store), Forest Convenience Store (Kecun Zhengda Street Branch), Kecun Archway 3 Alley, Kecun Street 12 Alley, Kecun Main Street 5th Alley, Xiadu Road Xiadu Zhongyue Alley, Old Street Shitou Village Eight Alleys, Tianlijun Garden;

Huazhou Street: Seven Alleys in the Back Street of Longtan Village Academy;

South Stone Street: No. 18 Jichungang New Street, Zhuangtou Park;

Ruibao Street: Nanzhou Garden Hongyang Authentic Fish Head Porridge, Building 8 of Ruibao Clothing City;

Xingang Street: Shunjing Yayuan nucleic acid sampling site.

Baiyun District

Songzhou Street: Chalong Wanlong (Alley 1, Alley 6), Mei IKEA (Chalong Park Store), Ping An Apartment (Chalong Store), Pengjiamu Park, Zhongtego Life Supermarket, Jiangnan Market Nucleic Acid Sampling Site;

Huangshi Street: Mawu Xuezhi Road Kangzhijia Pharmacy, Mawu Park Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Shigang Park Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Jiangxia Temple Lane 14, Shigang West ( Lane 8, Lane 9, Lane 11);

Xinshi Street: Nucleic acid sampling point of Huangshagang Seventh Lane and Huangshagang Street;

Jiahe Street: Lane 5 of Xiling Road, Nucleic Acid Sampling Site of Xiling Park, Xiling Store of Furong Xingsheng Supermarket;

Junhe Street: No. 5 Huangang Road, Luogang, nucleic acid detection point of Luogang Eleven Society;

Baiyun Lake Street: Duolong Supermarket in Xia Mao Sha Yuan Fang.

Zengcheng District

Ningxi Street: Nanxiangshan Service Area.

Tianhe District

Shipai Street: Nucleic Acid Sampling Site of Chi’s Ancestral Hall;

Tianyuan Street: McDonald’s Dessert Station (Whampoa Avenue West Branch), Oriental New World Xiyuan;

Xiancun Street: Burger King Fast Food Restaurant (Sun Xintiandi);

Xinghua Street: Fever Clinic of Guangdong Provincial Corps Hospital of Armed Police;

Chepi Street: Fever Clinic of Tianhe District People’s Hospital;

Advance Street: Merrill Lynch M·LIVE World (Pretty Phoenix Beef Noodles, MINISO, Sam’s Club, Meet Noodles), Really Sweet (Taoshi Road Store);

Yuancun Street: Xizhengjia Apartment (Finance City Keyun Road Subway Station), Yuancun Vegetable Market.

Panyu District

Shawan Street: Shawan Shuiyun Metropolis;

Luopu Street: One Mansion.

2 newly imported confirmed cases and 10 imported asymptomatic infections

2 new confirmed cases imported from abroad, 1 imported from Australia and 1 from Yemen; 10 newly imported asymptomatic infections, 2 imported from Saudi Arabia, 2 from the United Arab Emirates, 2 from Australia, South Korea, France, Singapore, Thailand , Iran imported 1 case each.

After the above-mentioned confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections enter the country, they will be transferred to the centralized isolation point according to the whole closed-loop management procedure. During the isolation period, if the nucleic acid test of the new coronavirus is positive, he will be transferred to the Eighth Hospital Affiliated to Guangzhou Medical University for isolation and treatment.