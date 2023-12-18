Guangzhou has started quick-freezing mode. How do Chimelong animals spend the winter in a “fancy” way? —News—Science Network

Guangzhou’s Chimelong Wildlife World has implemented quick-freezing mode to keep its animals warm during the winter months as the city experiences a sudden drop in temperature. The park has gone all out to ensure that its animals not only survive the winter but also enjoy the season in a “fancy” way.

To protect the animals from the cold weather, Chimelong has taken multiple measures. Different “warmth preservation” methods have been adopted based on the specific needs of each animal, from lizards and pythons to tigers and leopards.

For reptiles, such as lizards and pythons, the park has provided a breeding space with gradient temperatures to meet their specific warmth needs. Additional equipment, such as fluorescent lamps and heating panels, are installed to ensure that the animals can stay healthy and comfortable without being affected by external temperatures.

In addition to the heating equipment, Chimelong has also adjusted the animals’ diets to provide them with the necessary nutrition and energy to withstand the cold temperatures. For example, herbivores like argali, takin, camels, and giraffes receive a more concentrated feed in the winter months to keep their energy levels up.

As part of the Chimelong Super “Big Cat Festival,” the park’s nursery staff have created a festive atmosphere for the animals, allowing the little tigers to have fun in a “snow scene” and giving tourists a firsthand experience of the wintry festivities.

The measures taken by Chimelong aim to ensure the health and well-being of its animals during the colder months. With careful planning and attention to their specific needs, the animals can brave the winter in a “fancy” and comfortable way.

The park’s efforts to keep its animals warm and entertained during the winter months demonstrate its commitment to animal welfare and conservation.

