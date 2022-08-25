Pay close attention to various defensive measures

Resolutely protect the safety of people’s lives and property

Lin Keqing’s speech, hosted by Guo Yonghang

On the evening of August 24, Guangzhou held a video dispatching meeting for the defense of typhoon “Masaan” to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the three defenses, implement the national defense general deployment and the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government. It is good that this year’s No. 9 typhoon “Saddle” defense work will be redeployed, advanced and strengthened. Lin Keqing, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech. Guo Yonghang, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the city’s defense against typhoon “Saddle” has reached the most critical period. All departments at all levels must conscientiously unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the three defenses, adhere to the people first and life first, adhere to bottom-line thinking and limit thinking, and consider defense measures more fully and comprehensively. The work must be further strengthened and implemented, resolutely protect the safety of people’s lives and property and the safety of urban operations, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. First, we must resolutely do a good job in disaster-prone transfer, take active avoidance, early avoidance, and preventive avoidance as rigid requirements, and make every effort to do a good job in the transfer of offshore operators, offshore fishing rafts and aquaculture personnel, personnel in low-lying and flood-prone areas, personnel in dilapidated houses and simple work sheds, and vulnerable groups. Hedging and logistical support to ensure that one does not fall and all are in place. Second, we must resolutely do a good job in the release of monitoring and early warning, scientifically study and judge the changes of wind, rain and water conditions, make precise forecasts in different regions and release early warning information in a timely manner, and make full use of TV broadcasting, mobile phone text messages, WeChat and other means to continuously release typhoon dynamics and precautionary warnings. Temporary management such as suspension of work and school, as well as information on traffic emergency management and control, will be released and notified early, and the publicity of disaster prevention and risk avoidance knowledge will be strengthened to ensure that information is timely and accurate, and that it reaches every household. Third, we must resolutely do a good job in emergency management and control, continue to do a good job in the inspection and monitoring of closed coastal tourist attractions, beach bathing places, etc., strengthen the safety tracking management of ships returning to the port for shelter, strengthen the safety management of construction sites and facilities, and properly manage traffic stops. Orderly diversion and service guarantee of stranded passengers, minimize large-scale exhibitions and gatherings, and ensure that all people enter a safe and sheltered state. Fourth, we must resolutely do a good job in the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers, and conduct inspections on key areas and key parts such as subways, projects under construction, viaducts, hazardous chemicals, waterlogging points, tunnels and culverts, underground garages, slope-cutting buildings, dilapidated and old factories, and tourist attractions. Re-investigation and remediation, do a good job in tree pruning and reinforcement and support, highlight wind, wave and moisture protection, strengthen geological disaster inspections, and ensure that risk prevention and control do not leave dead ends and blind spots. Fifth, we must resolutely do a good job in anti-risk and disaster-relief work, deploy rescue forces in advance to standby in areas that may be affected by disasters, deploy emergency rescue materials such as assault boats and drones in advance, keep various rescue channels open, and do our best to provide water, power, and gas supply. , communication, transportation and living supplies, do a good job in post-disaster emergency repair, cleanup and rectification as soon as possible, strengthen the safety of rescue team members and those responsible for the three defenses, and ensure the most timely support with the most timely response. Sixth, resolutely do a good job of coordinating typhoon prevention and epidemic prevention, strictly implement the coordination mechanism for flood prevention, wind prevention and disaster relief, and epidemic prevention and control, implement various epidemic prevention measures in the process of mass transfer, diversion, and resettlement, quickly do a good job in emergency response to the epidemic, and continue to strengthen Social prevention and control to ensure that no clustered epidemics occur. Seventh, we must resolutely press and consolidate responsibilities. All departments at all levels must strengthen their responsibilities, strengthen the discipline of three defenses, insist on performing their own duties and fulfill their responsibilities, and earnestly play the role of grassroots party organizations as fighting fortresses and party members as vanguards and exemplary roles to ensure that all parties. The defense measures have been carefully implemented and put in place.

The meeting will be opened to all districts in the form of video. Chen Xiangxin, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, city leaders Lu Yixian, Bian Liming, Du Xinshan, Chen Yong, Chen Jiameng, Wang Huanqing, Zhang Rui, Chen Jie, Gong Haijie, and the heads of relevant units above the Municipal Bureau and relevant units in Guangzhou attended.