Guangzhou implements classified nucleic acid testing to encourage families to bring their own antigen kits

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-02 07:35

CCTV news client reported that on the afternoon of December 1, Guangzhou held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Zhang Yi, deputy director and spokesperson of the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, said at the meeting that in view of the current epidemic situation, Guangzhou has conscientiously implemented the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and optimized the “Twenty Measures” for epidemic prevention and control, further improved epidemic prevention and control measures, implemented Classified nucleic acid detection. Adopt different nucleic acid testing strategies for different groups of people, carry out nucleic acid testing at specified frequencies for risk positions and key personnel, and carry out “landing inspection” for cross-provincial mobile personnel. According to the daily needs of citizens such as travel and medical treatment, the service guarantee of “on-demand detection” of nucleic acid should be done well.According to the actual situation such as population distribution and population density in the jurisdiction, each district reasonably sets up a certain number of convenient sampling points; encourages families to bring their own antigen kits.