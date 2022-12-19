(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Guangzhou is expected to reach the peak of the epidemic in January next year and is fully stockpiling medical resources

China News Agency, Guangzhou, December 19th (Wang Hua, Wu Qiuyun) The Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission announced at a press conference on the 19th that it is predicted that the epidemic situation in the city will reach its peak in early January 2023, and the city is taking measures, including implementing fever clinics. Response measures in six areas, including the doubling plan, to strengthen the reserve of medical resources and improve the treatment capacity.

According to information released by the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, since December, the number of outpatient visits to fever clinics in the city has continued to increase. Most of the patients who visit the clinics are young adults aged 18-59, accounting for 86%; people aged 60 and over account for 8.2%; 18 years old The following groups accounted for 5.8%.

Zhang Yi, deputy director and spokesperson of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, said that experts predict that the epidemic in the city will reach its peak in early January 2023. To this end, the city has adopted countermeasures from six aspects, including: Implementing a plan to double fever clinics , implement the plan to double the number of ICU beds for intensive care, promote the online diagnosis of Internet hospitals, do a good job in the deployment of medical personnel and medical supplies, strengthen medical services for key groups and rural areas, and increase health education in all aspects, etc., and strive to delay the peak period and weaken the peak to ensure smooth and orderly medical treatment.

It is understood that recently, the daily average number of patients in Guangzhou’s fever clinics is about 50,000, and the city’s original daily capacity of fever clinics is about 40,000. Since the launch of the fever clinic doubling plan on December 1, 100% of the medical institutions above the second level in the city have opened fever clinics, which should be opened as much as possible. There are 199 fever clinics, 224 primary fever clinics, and a total of 1048 consultation rooms. The capacity can be increased to 111,000 passengers. Next, the city will convert general outpatient clinics of tertiary hospitals into fever clinics when necessary according to changes in the epidemic situation. By then, the maximum daily consultation capacity is expected to reach 161,000 person-times.

At present, there are 7 designated hospitals and 4 sub-designated hospitals in Guangzhou, with a total of 6,880 open beds and 455 ICU beds for intensive care. Guangzhou’s finances invested 895 million yuan to purchase 22,000 sets of medical equipment. It is expected that the number of ICU beds for intensive care will increase to 1,385 on December 20.

Since the beginning of this month, Guangzhou has issued 19 recruitment announcements for medical institutions, recruiting 1,412 medical staff, mobilizing and re-employing 960 retired medical staff to re-enter the front line of medical treatment.

In response to the recent shortage of antipyretic drugs, the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission has cooperated with various departments and related enterprises to ensure that the pharmacies of medical institutions use drugs; , Increase the production and supply of urgently needed medicines.

Zhang Yi said that the elderly, pregnant women and children, as well as the seven agricultural areas of the city are the focus of epidemic prevention and control. Remote collaboration and a smooth two-way referral mechanism provide a strong guarantee for medical services in rural areas. (use up)