People’s Daily Online, Guangzhou, December 14th (Zhou Rui) According to the official WeChat news of the Guangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, recently, the Guangzhou New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Command Office clarified the recent fever clinics and outpatient and emergency medical treatment procedures, hospitalized patients are classified and treated, positive Personnel home treatment health management and other related issues.

Patients with fever: Antigen-positive patients with stable conditions will no longer undergo nucleic acid testing

Patients with fever, respiratory symptoms, etc., should go to a fever clinic if they need medical treatment, and undergo antigen testing.

Antigen-positive patients with stable conditions and no indications for hospitalization do not need to undergo nucleic acid testing. Those who are eligible for home treatment should use WeChat to scan the QR code of “Anti-epidemic Link” home management, report to the community and return to the community in a closed loop; those who voluntarily go to the shelter hospital for isolation will be arranged by the medical and health institution for transfer.

For patients who need to be hospitalized, those with new coronary pneumonia as the main symptom shall be transferred to designated or sub-designated hospitals for treatment; those with other specialized diseases shall be admitted to fever clinics in corresponding areas of medical and health institutions. Medical and health institutions shall not arbitrarily transfer designated or sub-designated hospitals on the grounds of positive nucleic acid or regardless of the main symptoms of patients.

All hospitals above the second level and qualified primary medical and health institutions must set up fever clinics. By “opening as much as possible” and maximizing the number of fever clinics, we are ready to deal with the peak of medical visits. Fever clinics are open 24 hours a day in principle, and cannot be canceled or closed without the consent of the health administrative department.

Outpatient and emergency medical treatment: No use of nucleic acid results as an excuse to affect diagnosis and treatment

In terms of outpatient and emergency medical treatment management, medical and health institutions at all levels and types will continue to do a good job in pre-screening and triage. All general outpatient and emergency departments are open to non-febrile patients, and nucleic acid results should not be used as an excuse to affect diagnosis and treatment.

For patients without negative nucleic acid results within 48 hours, medical and health institutions can conduct antigen or nucleic acid testing in appropriate areas of the hospital based on epidemiological history, symptoms, and the needs of the visiting department. All medical institutions must strictly implement the first-diagnosis responsibility system and the emergency and critical care system, and must not shirk or refuse treatment for patients infected with the new coronavirus for any reason.

Inpatients: If the nucleic acid is positive, a relatively independent area will be arranged for treatment

For hospitalized patients, various medical and health institutions will classify and treat them. Admitted patients should undergo nucleic acid testing before admission, and antigen or nucleic acid testing should be performed after admission as needed. All medical and health institutions shall not affect routine diagnosis and treatment and emergency and critical treatment due to the admission of positive patients.

If a positive result is found while already hospitalized, the method of on-site admission in a medical institution is adopted, and the admission is arranged in a relatively independent area (institution, building, ward or ward).

Asymptomatic patients or lightly confirmed cases of the new coronavirus who have not been admitted to the hospital and can be arranged at an optional time will first be isolated at home for observation and treatment, and will be admitted to the hospital for treatment after the isolation is released.

Treatment of infected persons at home: If the condition changes, you can take personal protection and go out for medical treatment

For infected persons who have returned to the community, grassroots medical and health institutions, “community three-member teams”, family doctors, etc. will guide the infected persons to strengthen self-health monitoring, and carry out health management and referral according to the principle of classification.

Asymptomatic infected persons and mild cases without serious underlying diseases can be treated at home, oral medication if necessary, and their health status should be closely monitored. Elderly people with limited mobility should, in principle, be treated at home or in elderly care institutions if their condition permits, and medical staff will provide door-to-door services, and they will not be transferred out of centralized treatment. On the 6th and 7th day of home isolation, those with 2 consecutive nucleic acid test Ct values ​​≥ 35 will be released from isolation.

Severe and critical cases with COVID-19 as the main manifestation should be referred to designated hospitals for centralized treatment.

Severe and critical cases with underlying diseases, as well as cases with underlying diseases beyond the medical treatment capabilities of primary medical and health institutions and sub-designated hospitals, can be referred to the leading hospitals of relevant medical alliances and counterpart cooperative hospitals for treatment. All medical institutions must strictly implement the first-diagnosis responsibility system and the emergency and critical care system, and must not shirk or refuse treatment for patients infected with the new coronavirus for any reason.

If the condition of the infected person changes while staying at home, they can go out to see a doctor by themselves under the condition of personal protection. If the condition is urgent, they can call 120 for help. The pre-hospital emergency teams at all levels in the city shall not refuse treatment on the grounds of nucleic acid results.

