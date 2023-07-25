Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau Leaders to Answer Calls on 12345 Hotline

Leaders of Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau to Answer Calls on 12345 Hotline

Guangzhou, July 24, 2023 – In response to the arrangement made by the leaders of the district people’s government and the city’s functional departments, the leaders of the Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau will be available to answer calls on the Guangzhou 12345 government service convenience hotline. The hotline will be open on July 26, allowing citizens to address various appeals related to the responsibilities of the bureau.

The following details have been provided regarding the call-in session:

1. Connecting Time:

The call-in session will take place on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am.

2. Lead Call Representative:

Mr. Qiu Lin, the Chief Economist of the Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources, will lead the call and address citizens’ concerns.

3. Scope of Acceptance:

The Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau will accept various appeals within its jurisdiction. These may include consultation, help requests, complaints, reports, and suggestions related to land and space planning, comprehensive transportation planning, rational development and utilization of natural resources, and real estate registration.

4. Tips for Callers:

(1) The call-in activity will be conducted exclusively through telephone channels. Visitors will not be accepted.

(2) Appeals that fall outside the scope of the bureau’s responsibility will be addressed by the staff of the 12345 hotline according to standard procedures.

(3) Considering the expected high call volume, citizens are encouraged to express their appeals through multiple channels, including the “Guangzhou 12345” WeChat public account, the “Suihaoban” APP, the “Interaction and Exchange” column on the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government portal website, and the “Guangzhou 12345 Government Service Convenience Hotline” section on the website http://www.gz.gov.cn/hdjl/index.html. Appeals made through these channels will be registered and forwarded to the relevant city and district planning and natural resources bureaus.

The Guangzhou Municipal Administration Service Data Administration encourages citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to voice their concerns and seek assistance.

