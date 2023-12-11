Guangzhou promotes the compliant and efficient circulation and use of public data to empower the high-quality development of the real economy

Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province in southern China, is leading the way in utilizing public data to power economic growth and create a smarter, more efficient city. Through the Guangzhou Data Exchange, the city is unlocking new scenarios for the development and utilization of public data products, resulting in a greater sense of gain and happiness for business people.

As one of China’s most populous and vibrant cities, Guangzhou is also a digital city. Data is generated through everyday activities such as using water and electricity, taking public transportation, and engaging in government affairs, resulting in a huge economic and social value being hidden behind this data. Guangzhou is on a mission to explore and maximize the potential of this public data for the benefit of the city and its residents.

This year, the city of Guangzhou has introduced new policies and launched pilot programs to promote the open sharing, circulation, and transactions of public data. One of the notable initiatives is the establishment of the first public data operation product, “Enterprise Operation Health Index”, which has successfully helped small, medium, and micro-enterprises solve their financing problems, with a financing amount exceeding 21.2 billion yuan.

The data generated by the Guangzhou metro system has also been harnessed to provide passenger flow analysis and modeling services, assisting in traffic management and contributing to a smarter, more efficient public transportation system. Additionally, public data is being used to create new products in various industries, such as the automotive sector and travel, showcasing the city’s commitment to leveraging data to serve economic development.

To further promote the development and utilization of public data, the Guangzhou Public Data Development and Utilization Platform has been established. This platform aims to provide a safe and trustworthy environment for the development and utilization of public data, with the entire process being standardized, transparent, and efficient. Once data products pass the provincial compliance review, they can be listed for public trading on the Guangzhou Data Exchange, empowering industrial development.

Guangzhou has also taken significant steps in standardizing the management of public data and promoting its sharing and opening, with 155 units in the city exchanging government information and over 1,283 data sets being opened to date. These initiatives have resulted in over 30 billion pieces of aggregated data and more than 400 billion pieces of data being exchanged.

Guangzhou’s efforts in the development and utilization of public data are setting an example for other cities in China and beyond. By harnessing the power of public data, the city is driving economic growth, solving financing problems for businesses, and creating a smarter, more efficient urban environment for its residents.

