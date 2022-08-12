Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan were selected as the first batch of demonstration cities for the construction of national intellectual property strong cities, Zhuhai, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, and Zhaoqing were selected as pilot cities



On August 11, the website of the State Intellectual Property Office released the “Notice of the State Intellectual Property Office on Determining the Pilot Demonstration Cities for the Construction of National Intellectual Property Power Cities”, and 38 cities (urban areas) including Haidian District of Beijing were the demonstration cities for the construction of national intellectual property power cities. 72 cities (urban areas) including Fengtai District of Beijing are pilot cities for the construction of national intellectual property strong cities. The pilot demonstration time limit is from July 2022 to June 2025.

Three cities in Guangdong were selected as the first batch of demonstration cities for the construction of national strong intellectual property cities, namely Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan; a total of five cities were selected as the pilot cities for the construction of national strong intellectual property cities, namely Zhuhai, Huizhou and Dongguan. City, Zhongshan City and Zhaoqing City.

In recent years, Guangdong has continued to deepen the construction of a strong intellectual property province, compiled an outline for the construction of a strong intellectual property province, solidly promoted the joint construction of intellectual property ministries and provinces, and carried out pilot demonstrations for building a strong intellectual property country. At present, the high-value patent cultivation project has been implemented, and the country’s first local standard “Guidelines for the Cultivation and Layout of High-value Patents” has been released. By the end of June, the province’s effective number of invention patents, the number of PCT international patent applications, and the number of valid registered trademarks all ranked first in the country. In terms of promoting the efficient use of intellectual property rights, 10 strategic industrial clusters and 13 intellectual property collaborative operation centers in key parks will be built.