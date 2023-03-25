Home News Guangzhou sudden hailstorm car owner said Tesla glass roof was about to be smashed–fast technology–technology changes the future
Guangzhou sudden hailstorm car owner said Tesla glass roof was about to be smashed

Guangzhou sudden hailstorm car owner said Tesla glass roof was about to be smashed

On the morning of March 24, except for Panyu District and Nansha District, the other 9 districts of Guangzhou all took effect of yellow thunderstorm and strong wind warning, and Liwan, Yuexiu, Tianhe, Huangpu, Baiyun and Huadu districts took effect of orange hail warning.

Many netizens broke the news that Iceland has already fallen in their area, and some hailstones are as big as pigeon eggs. Due to the ferocious hail, although people can escape in time, vehicles parked outside may be injured by the hail if they cannot move the car in time.

Netizens uploaded a video showing,His Tesla is suffering hail damage outside, and its glass roof is suspected to have been cracked by the hail,However, it is not ruled out that the cracks in the hail particles themselves.

For car owners, in case of hail weather, they can drive the car into the underground garage in time, or park it in a sheltered building above.

In addition, if unfortunately the vehicle is damaged by hail, you can also contact the insurance company to settle the claim.

The “Model Clause for Auto Insurance” clearly states that hail is a localized disaster, which is not included in force majeure and falls within the scope of auto damage insurance. so,As long as the car owner has purchased the car damage insurance, he can apply to the insurance company for compensation for the loss of the car caused by hail within the validity period.

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

