[Epoch Times, September 12, 2022]Recently, Ms. Zhang, a woman from Guangzhou, bought a house for her cousin, but did not buy a house for her younger brother. Her parents took her to court and demanded 500,000 alimony. The incident sparked heated discussions among netizens.

On September 12, the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Justice revealed on WeChat that Ms. Zhang, 29, had been sent to live at her aunt’s house by her parents since she was 2 years old. Ms. Zhang has experienced the warm and cold things in life since she was a child, and she has become extraordinarily strong and brave.

She also has an unfamiliar sense of her own parents, rarely contacting them, and her parents rarely contact her.

Many years later, Ms. Zhang had a successful career, so she bought a house for her aunt’s son, her cousin. As a result, conflicts and disputes arose between her and her biological parents…

Ms. Zhang’s parents believed that Ms. Zhang should buy a house for her own younger brother when she bought a house for her cousin. And Ms. Zhang made it clear that she would not buy a house for her younger brother.

After that, the parents took Ms. Zhang to court and demanded 500,000 yuan in alimony.

The plaintiff’s attorney said that adult children have a duty of support to their parents, and that supporting their parents is not only a moral duty, but also a legal duty.

The defendant’s representative said: Legally, the elder sister has no obligation to support the younger brother, unless both parents are dead or unable to support and the younger brother is a minor. But in this case, the younger brother is an adult, and his biological parents have no obligation to support him, let alone his elder sister? Therefore, the plaintiff’s claim to buy a house for his younger brother should not be supported.

The court held that because the plaintiff was older, the defendant, as a child, did have the obligation to support his parents. But the younger brother is an adult, the plaintiff should not attach the pressure of buying a house to the defendant in the name of support and support.

In addition, considering that the plaintiff has a pension that is sufficient to enjoy his old age, while the defendant was adopted by his aunt since childhood, the plaintiff has not fulfilled his duty of support.

In this regard, netizens have heatedly debated:

“The meaning of the court’s discretionary agreement is that there is a legal maintenance obligation, but we will not sentence how much you give, and we will not enforce it for you if you don’t give it to you or list Ms. Zhang as a Laolai.”

“I don’t think alimony should be given to parents who didn’t support their daughters in their early years and now want to take their daughters to court for their sons.”

“The girl is a grateful person who voluntarily buys a house for her cousin.” “If her biological parents come to ask for child support, she should first pay the child support to her aunt and then talk about other things.”

