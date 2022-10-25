(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Guangzhou’s epidemic prevention situation is severe, showing multi-point, multi-source, multi-chain distribution

China News Agency, Guangzhou, October 25th (Wang Hua Huang Shuyue) The Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Information Office held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control on the 25th to report that the city’s epidemic prevention situation is extremely severe, and prevention and control are extremely difficult. There are multiple sources, multiple chains and local aggregation, and there are multiple transmission chains of Omicron BA.5.2 mutant strains from overseas and outside the province.

The Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission said that since the National Day, the city has responded to 55 local outbreaks. Among them, the clustered outbreaks and 33 sporadic outbreaks in shipyards in Nansha District have been closed, the outbreak in Huadu District is in the final stage, 2 clustered outbreaks in Tianhe District have been effectively controlled, and the risk of the epidemic in Baiyun District is generally controllable. At present, the epidemic situation in Haizhu District is at a critical stage. Tianhe, Yuexiu and other districts have successively found many positive social cases. The epidemic prevention and control situation in the city is severe and complicated.

According to the report, since October 16, Baiyun District has reported a total of 15 local epidemics, affecting key places such as urban villages, higher vocational colleges, construction sites, and logistics. There is hidden transmission in the community, and the source of some clustered epidemics and scattered cases is still under investigation. , and individual chains involved the epidemic in Huadu District.

On October 23, Haizhu District found a cluster of outbreaks caused by exposure to infection in restaurants among those who actively sought medical treatment in a fever clinic, and community transmission had occurred. Epidemiological investigation and gene sequencing showed that the epidemic in this district was not related to the recent epidemics in Huadu and Baiyun districts; the epidemic developed rapidly and the risk of community transmission was high.

As of 8:00 on the 25th, a total of 34 local infections have been reported in Haizhu District in this round of the epidemic. Currently, they are all admitted to the Eighth Hospital Affiliated to Guangzhou Medical University, and there are no severe or critical cases. The district has delineated risk areas, implemented hierarchical control measures, screened close and sub-close contacts, and checked out places involved in the epidemic. Since the 23rd, Haizhu District has carried out three rounds of nucleic acid screening of 5.51 million person-times.

The person in charge of the Guangzhou Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the epidemiological survey showed that the epidemic in Haizhu District discovered on October 23 began with the introduction of the source of infection after the 18th, and it had spread to a certain extent in urban villages when it was discovered. It is also suggested that citizens who have a history of living and activities in Haizhu District since the 18th should take the initiative to report to the community, take the initiative to carry out home health monitoring, take the initiative to implement three inspections for three days, and do not gather or have meals.

It is reported that Guangzhou has dispatched 45,000 medical staff and 51.14 million nucleic acid samples in this round of the epidemic. (Finish)