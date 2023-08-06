Guano present in the world breastfeeding week 2023

CHIMBORAZO

With the motto “Breastfeeding and working, let’s make it possible” the event was held in honor of the world week of breastfeeding in the Guano canton, the main objective was to raise awareness among all women mothers, adolescents and civil society in general to look at this process as a natural way of nature.

World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated every year from 1 to 7 August, is a global campaign coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) to raise awareness and stimulate action on issues related to lactation. Breastfeeding is the optimal way to feed babies, offering them the nutrients they need in the right balance, as well as protection against disease.

Exclusive breastfeeding (LME) is a type of feeding that consists in the baby receiving only breast milk and no other solid or liquid food except for medicated solutions such as: rehydrating, vitamins, minerals or medicines. Breast milk is rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals, sugars, as well as having a large number of bioactive components, such as hormones, growth factors, enzymes and living cells, which will help the healthy growth and development of your baby. The activities in the different health establishments will take place throughout the month of August, in order to position breastfeeding as the best start for every human being. “Breast milk is the best and only food that a mother can offer her son or daughter as soon as it is born, because it provides the necessary nutrients to achieve proper growth and development, that is, it contains all the perfect nutrients in quality and quantity, They are easy to digest and absorb.