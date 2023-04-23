Guantánamo prisoners show signs of “accelerated aging”, says the Red Cross

Approximately 780 prisoners have passed through the US military prison since 2002. There are currently 30 inmates.

Inmates at the US detention center in Guantanamo Bay (Cuba) are suffering from rapid physical and mental deterioration, Patrick Hamilton, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation for the United States and Canada, said in a statement.

Hamilton, who was in the military prison last month, 20 years after his first visit, said he was surprised by the “symptoms of accelerated aging” of the inmates. “His physical and mental health needs are growing and becoming more challenging,” his statement, released Friday, read.

Faced with this situation, the commissioner assured that these people require access to adequate medical care, taking into account their advanced ages and the precariousness of their health as a result of their living environment. He also recommended considering adapting the infrastructure to their needs and disabilities and more and better contact with their families.

Approximately 780 prisoners have passed through Guantanamo since 2002. There are currently 30 inmates, of whom 16 are eligible for transfer, 11 have been charged with war crimes (10 awaiting trial and one sentenced), and three are being held for indefinite time without being charged with any crime.