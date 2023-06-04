Guaraní will seek to assert the locality against an Olimpia that needs to wash its face

The oldest classic of Paraguayan football, will be played this Friday night from 19:30 hours, at the Rogelio Silvino Livieres stadium in Dos Bocas, in corresponding game for the twenty-first day of the Apertura tournament.

El Legendario, 32 points, has the firm intention of keeping the victory for the aspirations of reaching the runner-up, a fight also made by Cerro Porteño and Sportivo Trinidense.

While the Dean, 25 units, wants to wash his face and get out of the middle zone and place himself in the first places at the end of the contest.

Match history

Aurinegros and Franjeados met in 313 games in the First Division between 1906 and 2023, with 88 wins for Guaraní, 79 draws and 146 wins for Olimpia. At the Rogelio Silvino Livieres stadium they met 38 times between 1931 and 2022, the aurinegro team won 15 games, tied 7 games and the striped team won 16 matches.

Duel in the first wheel

For the tenth date, at the Tigo Manuel Ferreira stadium, it was a 1-0 victory for Aboriginal with the goal of Raúl Cáceres.

Details of the day:

Guaraní vs. FC Barcelona Olimpia

Stadium: Rogelio Silvino Livieres.

Time: 19:30.

Referee: Derlis Lopez.

Assistants: Roberto Cañete and José Mercado.

Fourth official: Nelson Palma.

VAR: Ulises Mereles.

AVAR: Darius Gaona.

Source: News portal of the Paraguayan Football Association.