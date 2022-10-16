Huasheng Online, October 15th (all-media reporter Zhang Shangwu Hu Panpan correspondent Fan Xiaoyong) October 16th is the 42nd “World Food Day”, the province’s grain and material reserve system launched a series of activities of “Food Safety Publicity Week” . From 7:00 to 9:00 on the evening of the 14th, the “light show” advocating love and food saving was lit on the bank of the Xiangjiang River in Changsha.

The theme of this year’s “World Food Day” global activity is: “Leave no one behind. Better production, better nutrition, better environment, better life.” Introduction by the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Grain and Material Reserve Bureau, October 16 Before and after my country’s Food Safety Publicity Week, the province has formulated activity plans to guide local governments to rely on food safety publicity and education bases, leading food enterprises, schools, etc., to flexibly carry out “online + offline” theme education, such as the collection of theme works, labor learning Experience, knowledge quiz, micro-classroom live broadcast, etc.; excavate and recommend typical examples of ensuring food security such as Liuyang River Group, Yaozhen Grain and Oil, and Chiwa Rice Industry. The Provincial Grain and Material Reserve Bureau also cooperated with the Changsha Municipal Government to carry out public welfare publicity on urban landscape lighting in 145 buildings (including Yinpenling Bridge) and more than 400 facades on the “one river and two banks” in Changsha urban area, including “guaranteeing food supply.” Hold the Chinese rice bowl”, “Food is the government’s first grain to keep the world safe”, “It is everyone’s responsibility to love and save food”. During the event, various places will open to the public food safety education museums, food industry parks, grain and oil laboratories and other education and education places, advocating and leading the good social trend of loving and saving food.

In recent years, the provincial party committee and the provincial government have led the people of the province, and the party and government have taken the same responsibility to firmly adhere to the bottom line of food security, and comprehensively strengthen the construction of grain production, circulation, and storage capacity. Hold the rice bowl firmly in your own hands and make positive contributions to world food security.