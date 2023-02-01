At 15:38 on January 31, the Guangdong-Guizhou “point-to-point” train D2811, carrying 600 migrant workers from Guizhou, arrived in Guangzhou.

Three members of Yang Hai’s family from Huaxi Township, Qianxi City, Guizhou Province packed their large and small luggage and walked out of the platform. This is Yang Hai’s 24th year working in Guangdong. He said: “I have fully adapted to the life here. I hope to make further breakthroughs in my work in the New Year, and my monthly salary will exceed 10,000 as soon as possible!”

At the beginning of the new year, Guangdong has taken multiple measures: reverse recruitment, cross-provincial “grabbing people”, “point-to-point” pick-up and drop-off… All efforts are made to promote stable employment.

More than 60% of key monitoring enterprises started construction

“Take the free high-speed train back to Guangzhou! Start work early this year and make more money!” Wu Gang from Longchang Town, Nayong County excitedly shared in his circle of friends just after the special train left Bijie Station. Last year, the performance of his company declined due to the impact of the epidemic. With policy adjustments, orders increased at the beginning of this year. “Just after the Spring Festival, the company called on everyone to return to work as soon as possible, and work has already started on the eighth day of the lunar new year.” He said.

Guangdong is a large labor province, and there are 23 million migrant workers from other provinces in Guangdong, accounting for about 1/3 of the total number of inter-provincial migrant workers in the country. Monitoring data shows that before the Spring Festival this year, about 75% of migrant workers from other provinces returned to their hometowns. As enterprises resume work, the demand for labor continues to increase. Ensuring that migrant workers return to work smoothly is of great significance to stabilizing employment, ensuring employment, resuming production and economic stability major.

At present, the return of migrant workers and the employment of enterprises after the festival in our province are generally stable and orderly. The proportion of migrant workers returning to work is close to 50%, and the proportion of key monitoring enterprises that have started work exceeds 60%.

Increased demand for technical talents

As enterprises started working one after another, the demand for labor in Guangdong picked up rapidly. At present, the recruitment rate of the province’s human resources market exceeds 1.9. After the province’s high-quality development conference is held, a large number of new major projects and major projects will start construction one after another, which will more effectively increase the demand for labor.

In order to stabilize employment and ensure the production and employment of enterprises, at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, Guangdong launched the “Southern Guangdong Spring Warm” special action to stabilize employment and promote development in time, focusing on the “first move” of enterprise employment security.

In December last year, the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Guangdong went to Hezhou, Guangxi to connect with other provinces to recruit workers. It took the lead in “reverse recruitment” across the country, organizing business groups to recruit and book employees on-site in labor cooperation provinces.

This year, under the organization of the Human Resources and Social Security Department, hundreds of Guangdong enterprises went to Ji’an in Jiangxi, Lanzhou in Gansu, Wenshan in Yunnan, Tongren in Guizhou, Xiangxi in Hunan, and Ya’an in Sichuan to carry out special online and offline recruitment activities to fully guarantee the employment of enterprises. At present, our province has organized more than 800 online and offline recruitment matchmaking activities.

Among the various recruitment activities carried out across the province, there are not only positions for front-line general workers and labor out of poverty, but also for technical and skilled personnel. Special recruitment event. Among them, the demand of enterprises for technical talents and high-skilled talents is particularly prominent.

At the same time, the salary level of technical positions is also higher than that of other positions. “In recent years, technical types of work accounted for 40% of the employment needs of enterprises we received, and the average monthly salary of technical talents such as fitters, electricians, welders, etc. reached 8,000-10,000 yuan.” Shi Shi, director of Bijie Labor Cooperation Workstation in Guangzhou Ling introduced.

Invest in “real money” to stabilize the post

It is necessary to be attracted, but also to be stable. In order to further stabilize jobs, our province has further strengthened the incentives for staying workers, encouraging places where conditions permit, and providing subsidies and transportation subsidies for key enterprises such as supply guarantees during the Spring Festival; “Home key enterprises” activities, and implement “one-to-one” employment services.

All parts of Guangdong have stepped up efforts to support the employment of key enterprises, and the human resources and social security departments at all levels have carried out precise employment services, helping enterprises stabilize their jobs with “real money” and warming people’s hearts with precise services.

Shenzhen has issued a policy to encourage employment in stages, with a total budget of 270 million yuan. Within the specified period, newly recruited employees who meet the corresponding conditions and come to Shenzhen for employment for the first time will be given a one-time new employee subsidy of 500 yuan per person, with a maximum of 300,000 yuan for each enterprise. To recruit employees, a one-time initial employment subsidy will be given according to the standard of 500 yuan per person.

During the Spring Festival, Guangzhou City will provide relevant employees with a subsidy of 150 yuan per person per day for industrial enterprises, food delivery e-commerce platforms or enterprises, postal express delivery companies, and construction projects. Enjoyable.

Foshan City has stabilized jobs by issuing subsidies for new employees. During the first quarter, companies that absorb non-Foshan registered laborers who are employed in Foshan for the first time and pay social insurance premiums on time will be given a subsidy of 1,000 yuan per person.